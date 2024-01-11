Breaking News:
Legendary Weber State Softball Coach Mary Kay Amicone Announces Retirement

Jan 11, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – Weber State’s legendary softball coach Mary Kay Amicone will retire at the end of the 2024 season, according to the school.

Amicone spent time coaching across the state at Weber State, Salt Lake Community College, Utah and BYU where she won almost 800 games. She also coached at local high schools, where she was the first woman to coach a high school boys baseball in Utah at Jordan High School.

She also played for the Wildcats in her college days.

“I’ve been so fortunate to be a coach and a teacher for so long and as a coach, it’s been my mission to give back to our families and our players on and off the field, to make their lives excellent, and leave them in a better place,” Amicone said. “For me, it feels like I’ve set the path in a good direction and I’m ready to pass the torch.”

 

Mary Kay Amicone’s Career In The State Of Utah

While coaching for Weber State she has won 275 games and hopes to add to that during her final season. She is currently the Big Sky’s all-time leader in wins and winning percentage.

Amicone guided the Wildcats to six Big Sky regular season titles and four Big Sky Tournament championships. The Wildcats have advanced to the NCAA Championships four times and in 2019, became the first school in Big Sky history to win a game at the NCAA Regionals.

“Coach Amicone has been a coaching legend throughout her career and has impacted the lives of countless student-athletes,” said WSU Director of Athletics Tim Crompton. “She has left her mark on our institution and athletic department specifically. She will certainly be missed and we wish her all the best in her retirement.”

Before coming to Weber State, she spent nine seasons as the head coach at Salt Lake Community College where she led the Bruins to seven conference titles and advanced to three National Junior College Championship games.

Amicone was also the first varsity head coach at BYU where she coached from 2000-2002, and led the Cougars to the 2001 Mountain West Championship and was named Coach of the Year. She also spent seven seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Utah.

“I started my college playing career here at Weber State and it’s been a real honor to end my career here,” Amicone added. “I’ve been influenced by so many athletes and coaches who have supported my dreams here and I have treasured the opportunity to be here.”

