Utah Jazz, Shaun White Collaborate On Line Of Snowboards, Winter Gear

Jan 11, 2024, 2:12 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – Olympic snowboarder Shaun White and the Utah Jazz collaborated on a new line of snowboards and other winter sporting gear available at the Jazz team store.

White’s brand WHITESPACE makes apparel and products for snowboarders.

White and the Utah Jazz have done a lot together over the past few years.

In addition to attending games, White made appearances and helped orchestrate events at All-Star weekend in 2023.

The new WHITESPACE x Utah Jazz products are only available at the Jazz team store. There is limited supplies so get them while you can!

Shaun White Ends Legendary Olympic Career In Fourth Place In Halfpipe Final

White has officially ended his legendary Olympic career in fourth place in the snowboard halfpipe final in the Winter Olympic Games.

White had a best score of 85.00 which came up short of a medal in the snowboard halfpipe final. Ayumu Hirano of Japan won the gold medal with a score of 96.00. James Scotty of Australia earned silver with a score of 92.50 and Jan Scherrer of Switzerland won bronze with a score of 87.25.

Each snowboarder had three runs with their best score of the rest being taken into the standings. White’s first run was full of big air and finished with a score of 72.00 which put him in fourth place at the time.

His second run was even better as he recorded an 85.00, which put him in second place at the time.

In his last Olympic run of his career, White couldn’t get a medal and fell while doing a trick.

It was the fifth Winter Olympic Games for White, who had won three gold medals entering the 2022 Games in Beijing.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

