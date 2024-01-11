Weber County daycare employee accused of sexually abusing young girl

SOUTH OGDEN — A daycare employee in Weber County has been arrested for allegedly taking inappropriate pictures of a young child at the facility.

Police say Tanner Wayne Dobson is also under investigation for another similar incident at an undisclosed location.

Dobson, 40, of Ogden, was booked into the Weber County Jail on Tuesday and charged Thursday in 2nd District Court with aggravated sexual abuse of a child and aggravated sexual exploitation of a child, first-degree felonies; and obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.

On Monday, at the Progressive Preschool and Child Care Center, 655 36th Street, in South Ogden, a 5-year-old girl told her parents while she was doing gymnastics, Dobson took her to an upstairs area where he made her undress, took pictures of her and inappropriately touched her, according to charging documents.

“The minor child further disclosed that the defendant told her not to tell anyone about what happened,” the charges state.

The girl’s parents contacted police on Tuesday. Dobson was picked up by officers at his home and taken to the South Ogden Police Department for questioning.

“(He) admitted that he convinced the minor child to take her clothes off and pose nude while he took two videos of her naked,” according to the charges. “(He) also stated that he was made aware of the allegations by the daycare owner and admitted that he deleted the videos of the child and factory reset his phone after he was informed of the allegations.”

In a police booking affidavit, investigators also note that “a separate case with similar allegations” is still being investigated by South Ogden police as of Wednesday.

The affidavit states that Dobson was immediately fired from Progressive Preschool as soon as the allegations came to light.

According to the daycare’s website, each staff member “undergoes 20 hours regular training annually per child care licensing” in addition to taking online courses.