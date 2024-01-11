Report: Brazilian Club Signs Jefferson Savarino After Second Stint With RSL

SALT LAKE CITY – Brazilian soccer club Botafogo signed forward Jefferson Savarino following his second stint with Real Salt Lake, according to The Athletic’s Tom Bogert.

The MLS insider reported Savarino’s signing with Botafogo on Thursday, January 11.

“Botafogo has signed Venezuelan int’l winger Jefferson Savarino from Real Salt Lake,” Bogert posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Sources say deal around $2.7m with RSL keeping sell-on %.”

Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas or Botafogo is club based in the city of Rio de Janeiro. The team competes in Campeonato Brasileiro Série A and Campeonato Carioca.

Savarion, a native of Maracaibo, Venezuela, played for Real Salt Lake during two separate stints in the past seven seasons. After beginning his senior career with Venezuela’s Zulia, Savarino originally joined Real Salt Lake via loan in 2017. He played for the Sandy-based club from 2017-20. During his first stint, the forward recorded 22 goals in 87 appearances.

From 2020-22, Savarino played in Brazil for Atlético Mineiro.

Real Salt Lake reacquired the forward in 2022. During the past two seasons, Savarino helped Real Salt Lake clinch playoff berths. He scored 15 goals during 47 matches in his second stint with RSL.

During his RSL career, Savarino played 10,329 minutes and started 117 games. He recorded 35 goals, 33 assists, 339 shots, and 138 shots on goal in 125 matches.

On the international stage, Savarino has scored three goals in 36 matches for the Venezuelan national team since 2017.

In 2023, Real Salt Lake posted a 14-8-12 record. The team was eliminated in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs by Houston Dynamo FC.

