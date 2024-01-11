Rams WR Puka Nacua Named NFL Rookie Of Month For Dec/Jan

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars star and current Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua received NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month honors for December 2023/January 2024.

The NFL revealed Nacua and the league’s Offensive Rookie of the Month award winner on Thursday, January 11.

In addition to Nacua, fellow Rams rookie Kobie Turner earned Rookie of the Month honors. Turner won the award for the defensive side of the ball.

During the final six games of the regular season, Nacua recorded 32 receptions for 562 yards and three touchdowns. The Rams posted a 5-1 record during those games, including four consecutive wins to end the regular season.

Puka Nacua in December/January

December

12/3 vs. Cleveland Browns

4 receptions

105 receiving yards

1 touchdown

12/10 @ Baltimore Ravens

5 receptions

84 receiving yards

12/17 vs. Washington Commanders

5 receptions

50 receiving yards

12/21 vs. New Orleans Saints

9 receptions

164 receiving yards

1 touchdown

12/31 @ New York Giants

5 receptions

118 yards

January

1/7 @ San Francisco 49ers

4 receptions

41 receiving yards

1 touchdown

Nacua also ran for 78 yards during Los Angeles’ games in December and January.

🗣️PUUUUUUKA!@AsapPuka is the @NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for December/January! 👏 pic.twitter.com/pWGzNoduTf — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 11, 2024

NFL Offensive Rookies of the Month in 2023

September: QB – C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans)

October: WR – Jordan Addison (Minnesota Vikings)

November: QB – C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans)

December/January: WR – Puka Nacua (Los Angeles Rams)

Nacua and Stroud are widely considered to be the primary finalists to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Up next for Puka Nacua

During the Rams’ Week 18 victory over the 49ers, the former BYU star set new league marks for the most receptions and receiving yards by an NFL rookie wideout.

The Rams finished the regular season with a 10-7 record.

During the regular season, Nacua recorded 105 catches (ranks ninth in the NFL) for 1,486 yards (fourth in the NFL) and six touchdowns.

Los Angeles will open the postseason with a road contest against the Detroit Lions during Super Wild Card Weekend. The Lions will host the Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, January 14 at 6 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV.

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

Nacua helped the Tigers win back-to-back 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

During his two years in Seattle, Nacua had 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU. He immediately became a star for the Cougars.

Jaren Hall with a strike to Puka Nacua. 🎥: @CFBONFOX

pic.twitter.com/OiEusvRyli — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 6, 2022

In 2021, Nacua hauled in 43 receptions for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Despite battling injuries last season, Nacua recorded 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at BYU.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

In April 2023, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland