This Day In Utah Sports History: Jimmer Drops 47 On Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – On this day 13 years ago, BYU Cougars star Jimmer Fredette brought his A game against in-state rival Utah as he poured in 47 points on the way to a blowout win.

The Cougars stomped the Utes in enemy territory, 104-79.

Behind an impressive 6/9 from three for Fredette, BYU shot a scolding 58.3% from downtown in the Huntsman Center.

They also forced 22 turnovers while only giving up five of their own.

Fredette Carries Cougars Past Rival Utes

The game started just about how you would expect.

Despite garnering a lot of defensive attention from Utah, Fredette scored six of BYU’s first 10 points.

The Utes remained competitive early in the first half. Ten minutes into the game, Utah held a four-point lead, 23-19.

This is when the Jimmer show started.

Fredette knocked down two straight threes and would carry the Cougar’s offense to a double-digit lead.

Just before halftime, Fredette took a one-legged shot from just inside halfcourt and nailed it at the buzzer.

Fredette scored 33 of the Cougar’s 53 first-half points.

January 11, 2011: @BYUMBB Senior @jimmerfredette Fredette goes off against Utah scoring 47 points (16-28 FG, 6-9 3PT, 9-9 FT) in a 104-79 Cougars win.

The tough shots didn’t stop there for Fredette.

Whether it was contested layups or fadeaway jumpers, everything seemed to find the bottom of the net.

BYU was able to mostly cruise to the win after halftime. Utah closed the lead down to single digits one more time. But, the Utes couldn’t keep up with the No. 10 Cougars.

Fredette finished with 47 points on 16/28 from the field with four rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

2011 Cougars Men’s Basketball

The Cougars were a powerhouse in 2011 with Fredette at the helm.

BYU finished second in the Mountain West with a record of 32-5 and ranked No. 12 nationally.

BYU made it all the way to the Sweet Sixteen before losing to Florida in overtime.

Following the 2011 season, BYU basketball left the Mountain West to join the West Coast Conference.

