Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

This Day In Utah Sports History: Jimmer Drops 47 On Utah

Jan 11, 2024, 5:57 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – On this day 13 years ago, BYU Cougars star Jimmer Fredette brought his A game against in-state rival Utah as he poured in 47 points on the way to a blowout win.

The Cougars stomped the Utes in enemy territory, 104-79.

Behind an impressive 6/9 from three for Fredette, BYU shot a scolding 58.3% from downtown in the Huntsman Center.

They also forced 22 turnovers while only giving up five of their own.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Fredette Carries Cougars Past Rival Utes

The game started just about how you would expect.

Despite garnering a lot of defensive attention from Utah, Fredette scored six of BYU’s first 10 points.

The Utes remained competitive early in the first half. Ten minutes into the game, Utah held a four-point lead, 23-19.

This is when the Jimmer show started.

Fredette knocked down two straight threes and would carry the Cougar’s offense to a double-digit lead.

Just before halftime, Fredette took a one-legged shot from just inside halfcourt and nailed it at the buzzer.

Fredette scored 33 of the Cougar’s 53 first-half points.

The tough shots didn’t stop there for Fredette.

Whether it was contested layups or fadeaway jumpers, everything seemed to find the bottom of the net.

BYU was able to mostly cruise to the win after halftime. Utah closed the lead down to single digits one more time. But, the Utes couldn’t keep up with the No. 10 Cougars.

Fredette finished with 47 points on 16/28 from the field with four rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

2011 Cougars Men’s Basketball

The Cougars were a powerhouse in 2011 with Fredette at the helm.

BYU finished second in the Mountain West with a record of 32-5 and ranked No. 12 nationally.

BYU made it all the way to the Sweet Sixteen before losing to Florida in overtime.

Following the 2011 season, BYU basketball left the Mountain West to join the West Coast Conference.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Super Wild Card Weekend

Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah during Super Wild Card Week of the NFL Playoffs.

26 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Named NFL Rookie Of Month For Dec/Jan

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua received NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month honors for December 2023/January 2024.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Brazilian Club Signs Jefferson Savarino After Second Stint With RSL

Brazilian club Botafogo signed forward Jefferson Savarino following his second stint with Real Salt Lake, according to Tom Bogert.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Guard Dawson Baker Nearing Resolution On Foot Injury

BYU's Dawson Baker has only played four games in the 2023-24 season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Drawing Up The Perfect BYU Football Schedule For 2024 Season

We should be getting closer to the release of the Big 12 football schedule. Why not make a projection on the perfect schedule for BYU?

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Men’s Basketball Determined To Learn From Defensive Mistakes In Arizona

The Runnin' Utes had a poor defensive showing on the road against the Arizona schools last week but hope to make things right against UCLA.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

This Day In Utah Sports History: Jimmer Drops 47 On Utah