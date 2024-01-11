Breaking News:
How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Super Wild Card Weekend

Jan 11, 2024, 6:42 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah during Super Wild Card Week of the NFL Playoffs.

How to watch #LocalsInTheNFL in Super Wild Card Weekend

Former Utah Utes

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 15 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

First Round Bye

Next Game: Divisional Round vs. TBD on January 20/21 at TBD on TBD

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

First Round Bye

Next Game: Divisional Round vs. TBD on January 20/21 at TBD on TBD

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (11-6)

vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, January 14 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (11-6)

@ Houston Texans on Saturday, January 13 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SNF on NBC (@snfonnbc)

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 15 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

First Round Bye

Next Game: Divisional Round vs. TBD on January 20/21 at TBD on TBD

Practice Squad

  • Eric Rowe – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
    • @ Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 14 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

vs. Miami Dolphins on Saturday, January 13 at 6 p.m. (MT) on Peacock

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SNF on NBC (@snfonnbc)

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

First Round Bye

Next Game: Divisional Round vs. TBD on January 20/21 at TBD on TBD

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (11-6)

@ Houston Texans on Saturday, January 13 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (9-8)

@ Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, January 14 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (10-7)

@ Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 14 at 6 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (11-6)

@ Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, January 13 at 6 p.m. (MT) on Peacock

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

First Round Bye

Next Game: Divisional Round vs. TBD on January 20/21 at TBD on TBD

Practice Squad

  • Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
    • vs. Miami Dolphins on Saturday, January 13 at 6 p.m. (MT) on Peacock

Former Utah State Aggies

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (9-8)

@ Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, January 14 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)

vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, January 15 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (11-6)

vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, January 14 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (10-7)

@ Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 14 at 6 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 15 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

@ Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 14 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Former High School Standouts

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (11-6)

@ Houston Texans on Saturday, January 13 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (12-5)

vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, January 14 at 6 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SNF on NBC (@snfonnbc)

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (10-7)

vs. Cleveland Browns on Saturday, January 13 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (10-7)

@ Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 14 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Injured Reserve

  • Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (12-5)
    • Next Game: Divisional Round vs. TBD on January 20/21 at TBD on TBD

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

