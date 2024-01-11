How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Super Wild Card Weekend
Jan 11, 2024, 6:42 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah during Super Wild Card Week of the NFL Playoffs.
How to watch #LocalsInTheNFL in Super Wild Card Weekend
Former Utah Utes
Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)
@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 15 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)
First Round Bye
Next Game: Divisional Round vs. TBD on January 20/21 at TBD on TBD
Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)
First Round Bye
Next Game: Divisional Round vs. TBD on January 20/21 at TBD on TBD
Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (11-6)
vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, January 14 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (11-6)
@ Houston Texans on Saturday, January 13 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)
@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 15 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)
First Round Bye
Next Game: Divisional Round vs. TBD on January 20/21 at TBD on TBD
Practice Squad
- Eric Rowe – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
- @ Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 14 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Former BYU Cougars
Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
vs. Miami Dolphins on Saturday, January 13 at 6 p.m. (MT) on Peacock
Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)
First Round Bye
Next Game: Divisional Round vs. TBD on January 20/21 at TBD on TBD
Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (11-6)
@ Houston Texans on Saturday, January 13 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (9-8)
@ Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, January 14 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (10-7)
@ Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 14 at 6 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (11-6)
@ Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, January 13 at 6 p.m. (MT) on Peacock
Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)
First Round Bye
Next Game: Divisional Round vs. TBD on January 20/21 at TBD on TBD
Practice Squad
- Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
- vs. Miami Dolphins on Saturday, January 13 at 6 p.m. (MT) on Peacock
Former Utah State Aggies
Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (9-8)
@ Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, January 14 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)
vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, January 15 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Former Weber State Wildcats
Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (11-6)
vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, January 14 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (10-7)
@ Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 14 at 6 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)
@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 15 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
@ Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 14 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Former High School Standouts
Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (11-6)
@ Houston Texans on Saturday, January 13 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (12-5)
vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, January 14 at 6 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (10-7)
vs. Cleveland Browns on Saturday, January 13 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (10-7)
@ Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 14 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Injured Reserve
- Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (12-5)
- Next Game: Divisional Round vs. TBD on January 20/21 at TBD on TBD
