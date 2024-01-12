Breaking News:
UPDATE: Police cancel search for 73-year-old man who lives in the Avenues

Jan 11, 2024, 8:06 PM | Updated: 9:41 pm

Karl Noenig, 73, is missing. (SLCPD)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


UPDATE: At 9:20 p.m., the Silver Aert for 73-year-old Karl Noenig was canceled by police. The alert did not say if Noenig was found or his status.

SALT LAKE CITY — A 73-year-old man is missing and Salt Lake police are asking for help locating him.

Karl Noenig, 73, was last seen Thursday in the Avenues neighborhood of Salt Lake City. He was last seen in a black jacket, brown kakis and a light blue shirt. He has white hair and a white goatee.

Salt Lake City Police Department said he may be on foot or using public transportation. Police said he has health issues that put him in danger if he isn’t located.

SLCPD requests that anyone who finds Noenig call 911.

