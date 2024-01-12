UPDATE: Police find 73-year-old man who lives in the Avenues

UPDATE: At 9:20 p.m., the Silver Aert for 73-year-old Karl Noenig was canceled by police. Police say they found Noenig safe and sound.

SALT LAKE CITY — A 73-year-old man is missing and Salt Lake police are asking for help locating him.

Karl Noenig, 73, was last seen Thursday in the Avenues neighborhood of Salt Lake City. He was last seen in a black jacket, brown kakis and a light blue shirt. He has white hair and a white goatee.

Salt Lake City Police Department said he may be on foot or using public transportation. Police said he has health issues that put him in danger if he isn’t located.

SLCPD requests that anyone who finds Noenig call 911.