Utah Valley Basketball Falls To UT Arlington Mavericks In Blowout

Jan 11, 2024, 8:18 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Utah Valley Wolverines men’s basketball team was on the wrong end of a blowout against the UT Arlington Mavericks on Thursday.

UVU got outscored by 19 in the first half and didn’t have enough in the tank to make it competitive in the second.

Drake Allen led the way for the Wolverines with 16 points.

First Half

Utah Valley struggled to get anything going in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks capitalized on the Wolverines’ slow start and jumped out to a double-digit lead.

Utah Valley just couldn’t get anything to fall.

UVU shot under 30% from the field in the first half.

They actually went into the break with a higher percentage from behind the arc.

Only four Wolverines were able to make a field goal before halftime. Drake Allen led UVU in scoring with 8 points.

UT Arlington held an advantage in basically every single stat and led by 19, 39-20.

Second Half

Utah Valley held their own in the second half but the deficit from earlier in the game doomed them.

Through the first seven minutes of the half, UVU and UTA each scored 15.

Trevin Dorius led the Wolverines’ offense in the second half.

He scored eight points with some easy buckets inside and a couple of trips to the free-throw line.

Utah Valley went on a 10-0 run late in the second half which made a comeback look possible.

With four minutes left, UVU trailed 68-56.

The Mavericks buckled down in the final stretch and slowed Utah Valley’s momentum.

The Wolverines outscored UT Arlington in the second half but it wasn’t quite enough to pull off the comeback.

UVU fell to 8-8 on the season with the 83-69 loss to UT Arlington.

Are you on Threads yet? Let's connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

Want more coverage of Utah Valley Basketball? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

