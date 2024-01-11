Utah Tech Basketball Upsets Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks At Home

ST. GEORGE, Utah – The Utah Tech Trailblazers men’s basketball team upset the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at home to pick up their seventh win of the season.

After an early UTT lead, the entire game was very tightly contested.

Noa Gonsalves led the way for the Blazers with 18 points and five made threes.

First Half

The Trailblazers came out of the gates swinging and quickly opened a double-digit lead.

Led by the hot shooting of Gonsalves, UTT made seven of their first 11 field goals.

The Lumberjacks responded with a 14-4 run.

Stephen F. Austin closed the lead all the way to one but Utah Tech held strong and stayed in front.

Once the game got close, it stayed that way.

SFA and UTT traded blows with neither side able to build a big advantage.

Alongside Gonsalves, David Elliott played really well for the Trailblazers in the first half.

Stephen F. Austin ended the half on a 13-6 run and went into the break with the lead.

Utah Tech trailed by two at halftime, 38-36.

Second Half

The opening minutes of the second half were all defense.

In the first seven minutes, both teams combined for just 15 points.

With 12 minutes left in regulation, Utah Tech started to heat up.

Unfortunately for the Blazers, Stephen F. Austin found their groove as well.

Halfway through the second half, the Lumberjacks led by three, 52-49.

Hamed Olayinka took over late in the second half and scored eight points to put UTT on top.

Lumberjack guard AJ Cajuste got fouled on a three with a minute left and hit all of the free throws to drop Utah Tech’s lead to two.

SFA had to start intentionally fouling in the final minute in order to work towards a tie.

The Trailblazers sinked all of their free throws to secure the home win, 75-70.

