Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Big 12 BYU/UCF Games Will Expand Cougars Brief History In Florida

Jan 12, 2024, 11:37 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s not often BYU basketball travels to the state of Florida.

Saturday’s game at UCF will mark the first time since 1999 that BYU is playing a true road game in the Sunshine State. That’s when BYU traveled to face Florida International University.

BYU Basketball is playing its first road game in Florida since 1999

The Cougars won that game over FIU thanks to a career-high 26 points from Terrell Lyday.

Again, it’s rare for BYU to make trips to Florida.

Besides the FIU game in 1999, Saturday’s contest against UCF will be only the fourth true road game in Florida. The other two games were against the Miami Hurricanes.

BYU lost both of the games to the Hurricanes in 1989 and 1959.

Outside of those three games, BYU also played in a multi-team event in 1991 at the now-demolished Orlando Arena, the former home of the Orlando Magic, in the Red Lobster Classic. They faced Florida and Michigan, splitting those two games.

To prepare for the farther-than-usual travel for the game against UCF, BYU flew into Orlando on Thursday night. Traveling two days in advance for a conference game is strange, but when you’re in a national league like the Big 12, that’s the norm now.

UCF will travel to Provo later this season on February 13.

BYU continues to look for its first Big 12 win. Coming into the season, this trip to UCF felt like one of the winnable games as the Knights were picked to finish last in the league.

After UCF took down No. 3 Kansas at home, it’s another example of no nights off in the Big 12 Conference.

No. 18 BYU vs. UCF

Date: Saturday, January 13, 2024

Tip: 2 p.m. (MT)/4 p.m. (ET)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM – Coverage begins at Noon with Cougar Sports Saturday from Orlando)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 18 BYU Faces Surging UCF Team In Orlando

Another opportunity for the first Big 12 win. This time it's at UCF in Florida.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How A Fateful Meeting Launched Nick Saban, Kyle Whittingham In College Football

Nick Saban and Kyle Whittingham met once through their careers, but that was all it took to launch them into College Football greatness.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Seek First Four-Game Win Streak Against Raptors

The Utah Jazz will look for their first four-game winning streak of the season when they host the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Sees Winning Streak Snapped By Sacramento State

The Weber State men’s basketball team fell short in a second half comeback attempt and had its winning streak ended by Sacramento State.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Basketball Upsets Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks At Home

The Utah Tech Trailblazers men's basketball team upset the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at home to pick up their seventh win of the season.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Men’s Basketball Cooks UCLA In Second Half

The Runnin’ Utes were back at home Thursday night hosting the UCLA Bruins after a tough outing in Arizona the previous week.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Big 12 BYU/UCF Games Will Expand Cougars Brief History In Florida