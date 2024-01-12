Jazz Seek First Four-Game Win Streak Against Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will look for their first four-game winning streak of the season when they host the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

After a difficult start to the season, the Jazz have won three straight games, nine of their last 11, and 12 of their last 16 over the last month.

The Raptors roll into Utah on the final stop of a six-game Western Conference road trip.

Jazz Look To Extend Hot Streak Against Raptors

The Jazz will face the Raptors amid one of the more unforeseen stretches in franchise history.

After opening the season with a 7-16 record the Jazz have rapidly re-entered the Western Conference playoff picture well before the All-Star break in February.

There have been 524 instances in NBA regular-season history of a team facing an opponent with a .650+ win pct (min. 30 games played) in 3 consecutive games. The @utahjazz are the only ones to win all 3 by double digits (beat 76ers by 11, Bucks by 16 & Nuggets by 13). pic.twitter.com/cp4npjyZsf — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) January 11, 2024

The Jazz sit a half-game back of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets for the ninth and tenth seeds in the West, and one full game back of the Phoenix Suns for the eighth seed.

The Jazz have three separate three-game winning streaks in their last 11 contests but have been unable to record a fourth consecutive win.

Raptors Look To Salvage Road Trip Against Jazz

The new-look Raptors will look to finish their Western Conference road swing with an even 3-3 record when they face the Jazz.

Toronto opened the road trip with wins over the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors bookending a loss to the Sacramento Kings, but have dropped back-to-back games in Los Angeles against the Lakers and Clippers.

The Raptors are 3-3 since acquiring RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley on December 30.

Barrett is averaging 28.0 points over his last three games with Toronto while Quickley has scored 20 points or more in four of his six outings as a Raptor.

How To Watch Jazz And Raptors

The Jazz will face the Raptors on Friday at 7:30 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .



