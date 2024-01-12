Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Seek First Four-Game Win Streak Against Raptors

Jan 12, 2024, 12:23 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will look for their first four-game winning streak of the season when they host the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

After a difficult start to the season, the Jazz have won three straight games, nine of their last 11, and 12 of their last 16 over the last month.

The Raptors roll into Utah on the final stop of a six-game Western Conference road trip.

Jazz Look To Extend Hot Streak Against Raptors

The Jazz will face the Raptors amid one of the more unforeseen stretches in franchise history.

After opening the season with a 7-16 record the Jazz have rapidly re-entered the Western Conference playoff picture well before the All-Star break in February.

The Jazz sit a half-game back of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets for the ninth and tenth seeds in the West, and one full game back of the Phoenix Suns for the eighth seed.

The Jazz have three separate three-game winning streaks in their last 11 contests but have been unable to record a fourth consecutive win.

Raptors Look To Salvage Road Trip Against Jazz

The new-look Raptors will look to finish their Western Conference road swing with an even 3-3 record when they face the Jazz.

Toronto opened the road trip with wins over the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors bookending a loss to the Sacramento Kings, but have dropped back-to-back games in Los Angeles against the Lakers and Clippers.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

The Raptors are 3-3 since acquiring RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley on December 30.

Barrett is averaging 28.0 points over his last three games with Toronto while Quickley has scored 20 points or more in four of his six outings as a Raptor.

How To Watch Jazz And Raptors

The Jazz will face the Raptors on Friday at 7:30 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 18 BYU Faces Surging UCF Team In Orlando

Another opportunity for the first Big 12 win. This time it's at UCF in Florida.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How A Fateful Meeting Launched Nick Saban, Kyle Whittingham In College Football

Nick Saban and Kyle Whittingham met once through their careers, but that was all it took to launch them into College Football greatness.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 BYU/UCF Games Will Expand Cougars Brief History In Florida

BYU basketball is only making its fourth all-time road game in the state of Florida against UCF.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Sees Winning Streak Snapped By Sacramento State

The Weber State men’s basketball team fell short in a second half comeback attempt and had its winning streak ended by Sacramento State.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Basketball Upsets Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks At Home

The Utah Tech Trailblazers men's basketball team upset the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at home to pick up their seventh win of the season.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Men’s Basketball Cooks UCLA In Second Half

The Runnin’ Utes were back at home Thursday night hosting the UCLA Bruins after a tough outing in Arizona the previous week.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Jazz Seek First Four-Game Win Streak Against Raptors