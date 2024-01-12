Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

TRAFFIC & CRASHES

Criminal charges could be filed in Tooele runaway semi crash as report finds brake failures

Jan 12, 2024, 3:58 PM | Updated: 4:06 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


KSLTV.com

TOOELE — Police released the full report Thursday from a gravel truck crash in Tooele in November, giving insight into what may have caused the semi to plow through town, hitting dozens of vehicles, injuring several people, and exploding into a ball of flames at a car dealership.

The truck lost control on that afternoon of Nov. 3, right as school was getting out and downtown was busy with people heading home.

Merilie Gonzales was driving to pick up her son from the high school and turning onto Main Street from 400 North.

“He was going fast enough that I didn’t see who hit me. All I saw was black smoke,” she remembered.

Surveillance video showed the truck slamming into her car. Two months later, Gonzales was still shaken up as she recalled what happened.

“It’s changed my life,” she said. For one, she can no longer drive down Main Street. Gonzales is also still dealing with her injuries. She said doctors had to restart her heart in the hospital because of an erratic heartbeat. She said the crash left her heart and lungs bruised.

“I still have nightmares. It’s pretty scary,” she said.

She knew the truck’s brakes had gone out, which is what police reported to the public on the day of the crash but Gonzales had no idea until Thursday what else may have led to it.

According to the report released by police, investigators found that “…approximately 80% of the trailer braking system was not functioning correctly… many of the brake systems were likely in a deteriorated state before the accident.”

The company’s owner, 59-year-old Alan Strickland, told police he had purchased the trailers used from his brother. He said that the trailers had just been worked on the weekend prior.

“This work was done at his house by his kids… He was also not sure of all the work that was done,” the report stated.

The driver, 29-year-old Moab Stapley, who is identified in documents as Strickland’s stepson, told police he had done safety checks before driving and didn’t notice anything concerning.

He described realizing the brakes weren’t working as he drove into town past the Taco Time. Stapley would continue driving out of control, honking his horn to warn others and crashing into cars for about two miles until he careened into the dealership.

Strickland “did attribute inexperience on the driver’s part to the accident” when talking to police about the actions Stapley took.

The Tooele City Attorney’s office is currently screening the case against Stapley and Strickland. Police are recommending misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment against each person.

“I just think, gosh. That was all preventable. It was all preventable,” Gonzales said, of the findings. “All it took was maintenance.”

Considering the alleged cause, Gonzales said she’s blessed she and no one else died. She said her seatbelt saved her life, and the fact that she wasn’t a few more inches further into the intersection.

Even so, she’s still dealing with the pain from the terrifying moments.

“I survived that,” she said. “But emotionally I’ll never be the same.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Traffic & Crashes

(photo: Ephraim City Police Department)...

Eliza Pace

Ephraim police remind drivers to clear windshields before driving

The Ephraim City Police Department is urging drivers to clear their windshields before driving and shared this image of a completely covered front windshield.

1 day ago

Follow @https://twitter.com/MrCurtis_NewsLike us on Facebook...

Larry D. Curtis

WEATHER ALERT: Storms continue to line up for Utah snow through Sunday

Wednesday saw another in a series of storms plow through northern Utah, leaving behind slick roads and rising snow totals in Utah valleys and mountains. Behind it left difficult road conditions.

2 days ago

Interstate traffic...

Katija Stjepovic

New campaign underway to prevent road rage in Utah

The Utah Department of Transportation and Department of  Public Safety launched a new campaign Tuesday addressing Utah's road rage problem.

3 days ago

Katie Montgomery pictured with her young daughter, Rosie. Montgomery was killed on her way home to ...

Mark Jones

Utah woman killed in Montana car crash

Police in Montana say a 26-year-old woman from Salt Lake City died in a multiple-vehicle crash Sunday.

4 days ago

The West Davis Corridor officially opened on Saturday in Davis County. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)...

Mark Jones

West Davis Corridor is officially open to motorists

The West Davis Corridor officially opened Saturday morning with a community fun walk event.

6 days ago

One person died and two were hurt after this pickup truck hit black ice and lost control on I-15 ne...

Josh Ellis

Over 160 crashes reported on Utah roads over past two days

State troopers are giving an update as emergency crews have responded to over 130 crashes on Utah roads over the last 24 hours, including two deadly crashes Saturday morning.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Criminal charges could be filed in Tooele runaway semi crash as report finds brake failures