Local NFL Players Earn AP All-Pro Selections For 2023 Season
Jan 12, 2024, 3:18 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple NFL players with ties to the state of Utah received AP All-Pro honors for the 2023 season.
Local players named to NFL All-Pro teams
The Associated Press revealed its first and second All-Pro teams for the season on Friday, January 12.
Here are the local NFL players named All-Pro for 2023:
First Team
Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (BYU)*
Warner’s 2023 All-Pro selection was the third of his career, all on the first team. The former BYU star previously landed All-Pro nods in 2020 and 2022. Before his NFL career, Warner played at BYU from 2014-17. He was selected by the 49ers during the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft and has played his entire professional career in San Francisco.
RELATED: 49ers LB Fred Warner Records Interception In Back-To-Back Games
2023 stats: 132 total tackles, 82 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four interceptions, and 11 pass breakups
𝙐𝙉𝘼𝙉𝙄𝙈𝙊𝙐𝙎@fred_warner x @CMC_22 pic.twitter.com/TN8PsQzYz8
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 12, 2024
Rashid Shaheed – Punt Returner – New Orleans Saints (Weber State)
Shaheed’s All-Pro selection is the first of his career. Before his time in the NFL, Shaheed was a standout player at Weber State from 2017-21. Shaheed signed with the Saints after going undrafted in 2021.
RELATED: Saints WR Rashid Shaheed Returns Punt For Touchdown Against Packers
2023 stats: 46 receptions for 719 yards and five touchdowns, 25 punt returns for 339 yards and one touchdown, 18 kick returns for 384 yards
Congrats to @RashidShaheed and @demario__davis on earning AP All-Pro honors! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/4L6ejoxGL0
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 12, 2024
Miles Killebrew – Special Teamer – Pittsburgh Steelers (Southern Utah)
Killebrew’s 2023 All-Pro selection is the first of his career. Before his NFL career, the safety and special teamer was a standout player at Southern Utah. Killebrew was selected by the Detroit Lions during the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played for the Lions from 2016-20. Killebrew has played for the Steelers since 2021.
RELATED: Steelers DB Miles Killebrew Blocks Punt On Thursday Night Football
2023 stats: 26 total tackles, 21 solo tackles, and one kick blocked
T.J. Watt and Miles Killebrew were named First-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press 🙌
📝: https://t.co/3A94ZXD8ru pic.twitter.com/30bKB9jsIv
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 12, 2024
Penei Sewell – Right Tackle – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills High School)
Sewell’s All-Pro selection is the first of his career. Before his time in the NFL, Sewell was a standout player at Desert Hills High School and the University of Oregon. Sewell was selected by the Lions with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
RELATED: Detroit Lions ‘Wanted To Build Around A Guy’ Like Penei Sewell
2023 stats: Started in all 17 games and helped the Lions to a 12-5 record
Congratulations to our All-Pros!@peneisewell58 @amonra_stbrown @KNARFWONGAR @Samlaporta @ReevesMaybin pic.twitter.com/cIhhdTGHl7
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 12, 2024
Second Team
Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (Utah)
Johnson’s All-Pro selection is the first of his career. Before his time in the league, the cornerback was a star at the University of Utah from 2017-19. Johnson was selected by the Bears with the No. 50 overall pick during the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s played his entire career in Chicago.
RELATED: Bears CB Jaylon Johnson Hauls In Interception On Monday Night Football
2023 stats: 36 total tackles, 31 solo tackles, one forced fumble, four interceptions, and 10 pass breakups
All-Pro Jaylon Johnson has a nice ring to it 😏
Congrats, @NBAxJay1!
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 12, 2024
Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (BYU)
Nacua’s All-Pro nod is the first of the rookie’s career. Before his time in the NFL, Nacua was a standout player at Orem High School and BYU. After prepping at Orem High, Nacua played was the University of Washington from 2019-20. He then transferred to BYU and played for the Cougars from 2021-22. Nacua was selected by the Rams during the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
RELATED: Rams WR Puka Nacua Breaks Multiple NFL Rookie Records In Week 18
2023 stats: 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns
All-Pro Puka
Congratulations to rookie @AsapPuka on being named AP All-Pro Second-Team. 👏 pic.twitter.com/3aktrj000k
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 12, 2024
Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (Utah State)
Wagner’s All-Pro selection is the 10th of his storied NFL career. The former USU linebacker landed on the first team in 2014 and from 2016-20. Wagner earned second-team honors in 2015 and from 2021-23. Before his professional career, Wagner played at Utah State from 2008-11. The linebacker was selected by the Seahawks with the No. 47 overall pick during the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He played for the Seahawks from 2012-21. After the 2021 season, Wagner signed with the Rams and played one season in Los Angeles. Wagner returned to the Seahawks as a free agent in 2023.
RELATED: Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Recovers Fumble By Ravens
2023 stats: 183 total tackles, 96 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and three pass breakups
10x ALL-PRO.@Bwagz has been named second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press. pic.twitter.com/XZeRAgcxiZ
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 12, 2024
Taron Johnson – Slot Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (Weber State)
Johnson’s All-Pro selection is the first of his career. Before his time in the league, the cornerback was a standout player at Weber State. Johnson was selected by the Bills during the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s played his entire career in Buffalo.
RELATED: Bills DB Taron Johnson Forces Fumble On Monday Night Football
2023 stats: 98 total tackles, 72 solo tackles, one sack, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and eight pass breakups
𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗘𝗗‼️@Taronj11 has been named second team All-Pro: https://t.co/Xr4iYzFkUe pic.twitter.com/wJJw7OIR54
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 12, 2024
*Unanimous selection
Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.