Local NFL Players Earn AP All-Pro Selections For 2023 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple NFL players with ties to the state of Utah received AP All-Pro honors for the 2023 season.

Local players named to NFL All-Pro teams

The Associated Press revealed its first and second All-Pro teams for the season on Friday, January 12.

Here are the local NFL players named All-Pro for 2023:

First Team

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (BYU)*

Warner’s 2023 All-Pro selection was the third of his career, all on the first team. The former BYU star previously landed All-Pro nods in 2020 and 2022. Before his NFL career, Warner played at BYU from 2014-17. He was selected by the 49ers during the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft and has played his entire professional career in San Francisco.

2023 stats: 132 total tackles, 82 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four interceptions, and 11 pass breakups

Rashid Shaheed – Punt Returner – New Orleans Saints (Weber State)

Shaheed’s All-Pro selection is the first of his career. Before his time in the NFL, Shaheed was a standout player at Weber State from 2017-21. Shaheed signed with the Saints after going undrafted in 2021.

2023 stats: 46 receptions for 719 yards and five touchdowns, 25 punt returns for 339 yards and one touchdown, 18 kick returns for 384 yards

Miles Killebrew – Special Teamer – Pittsburgh Steelers (Southern Utah)

Killebrew’s 2023 All-Pro selection is the first of his career. Before his NFL career, the safety and special teamer was a standout player at Southern Utah. Killebrew was selected by the Detroit Lions during the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played for the Lions from 2016-20. Killebrew has played for the Steelers since 2021.

2023 stats: 26 total tackles, 21 solo tackles, and one kick blocked

Penei Sewell – Right Tackle – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills High School)

Sewell’s All-Pro selection is the first of his career. Before his time in the NFL, Sewell was a standout player at Desert Hills High School and the University of Oregon. Sewell was selected by the Lions with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

2023 stats: Started in all 17 games and helped the Lions to a 12-5 record

Second Team

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (Utah)

Johnson’s All-Pro selection is the first of his career. Before his time in the league, the cornerback was a star at the University of Utah from 2017-19. Johnson was selected by the Bears with the No. 50 overall pick during the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s played his entire career in Chicago.

2023 stats: 36 total tackles, 31 solo tackles, one forced fumble, four interceptions, and 10 pass breakups

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (BYU)

Nacua’s All-Pro nod is the first of the rookie’s career. Before his time in the NFL, Nacua was a standout player at Orem High School and BYU. After prepping at Orem High, Nacua played was the University of Washington from 2019-20. He then transferred to BYU and played for the Cougars from 2021-22. Nacua was selected by the Rams during the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

2023 stats: 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (Utah State)

Wagner’s All-Pro selection is the 10th of his storied NFL career. The former USU linebacker landed on the first team in 2014 and from 2016-20. Wagner earned second-team honors in 2015 and from 2021-23. Before his professional career, Wagner played at Utah State from 2008-11. The linebacker was selected by the Seahawks with the No. 47 overall pick during the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He played for the Seahawks from 2012-21. After the 2021 season, Wagner signed with the Rams and played one season in Los Angeles. Wagner returned to the Seahawks as a free agent in 2023.

2023 stats: 183 total tackles, 96 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and three pass breakups

Taron Johnson – Slot Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (Weber State)

Johnson’s All-Pro selection is the first of his career. Before his time in the league, the cornerback was a standout player at Weber State. Johnson was selected by the Bills during the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s played his entire career in Buffalo.

2023 stats: 98 total tackles, 72 solo tackles, one sack, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and eight pass breakups

*Unanimous selection

