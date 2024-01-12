How To Watch, Listen, Stream Dolphins Vs. Chiefs NFL Playoff Game

SALT LAKE CITY – The NFL postseason kicks off with a Saturday double-header of exciting games, including a Super Wild Card Weekend nightcap between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs.

Super Wild Card Weekend: Dolphins vs. Chiefs

Saturday’s contests begin with a meeting between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans at 2:30 p.m. (MT). That game will be televised on KSL 5 TV. Following the Browns vs. Texans game, the Chiefs will host the Dolphins on the frozen turf at Arrowhead Stadium.

Extremely Cold Weather in Kansas City

The Kansas City area is currently suffering from extremely cold temperatures and wind chills.

“It looks like they will have partly cloudy skies and air temperatures around four degrees for kickoff dropping below zero by the fourth quarter. There will be WNW winds 10-15 mph which will put wind chill at -15 to -20 farhenheit,” KSL 5 TV chief meteorologist Kevin Eubank told KSL Sports regarding the forecast for Saturday night in Kansas City.

The Dolphins will arrive in Missouri after leaving a balmy South Florida.

Cold air has moved into the area and a Wind Chill Warning is in effect from tonight through Tuesday morning for wind chills 15 to 35 below zero. Even during the daytime wind chills will not get above zero during this stretch! pic.twitter.com/wDfozzSBnx — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 12, 2024

How to watch Dolphins vs. Chiefs

Who: No. 6 Miami Dolphins (11-6) vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

What: AFC Wild Card Playoffs

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Capacity: 76,416) in Kansas City, Missouri

When: Saturday, January 13 at 6 p.m. (MT)

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to watch, stream, and listen to the Dolphins vs. Chiefs playoff game:

What channel is the Dolphins vs. Chiefs game on?

The Super Wild Card Weekend playoff game between Miami and Kansas City will be broadcast only on Peacock. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).

Ways to Watch:

Streaming

Peacock App

Online

PeacockTV.com

Ways to Listen

NFL+ App

Westwood One

SiriusXM

Entravision (Spanish)

Dolphins vs. Chiefs

The Dolphins and Chiefs previously played during the regular season. Kansas City and Miami faced each other on November 5, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany as part of the NFL’s International Games series. The Chiefs narrowly defeated the Dolphins on foreign soil, 21-14.

The Dolphins will enter the postseason on a two-game losing streak, thanks to losses to the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.

We’ll face the Chiefs in Kansas City on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/8LRskwR3ad — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 8, 2024

The Chiefs will open the NFL Playoffs on a two-game winning streak, featuring wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers. Kansas City rested its star players during its regular season finale against the Chargers.

