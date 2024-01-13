3rd person arrested in burglary of 75 guns at C-A-L Ranch store

CEDAR CITY — A third person has been arrested in connection with a large burglary at the C-A-L Ranch store in Cedar City that included the theft of 75 guns.

Laci Joyce Atkinson, 26, was booked into the Iron County Jail on Thursday for investigation of burglary, theft, reckless endangerment, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Just before midnight on Nov. 21, three people wearing black masks and sweatshirts crawled into the C-A-L Ranch Store in Cedar City, 750 S. Main, after breaking the lower part of a glass door, and took “a large amount of firearms from display cases and gun racks,” according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which assisted Cedar City police in the investigation.

The investigation led to the arrests of Russell Wesley Gruber, 29, of Cedar City, and Darrell Glenn Devoge, 48, who are both now facing several felony charges in Utah’s 5th District Court.

Atkinson is Gruber’s live-in girlfriend and was aware that the burglary was happening, according to a police booking affidavit filed with her arrest.

When investigators served a search warrant on Atkinson and Gruber’s residence, “approximately 30 firearms were found in the home, a good portion of which were firearms that were stolen from C-A-L Ranch. There was also clothing and shoes found in the residence consistent with what worn by the suspects in the surveillance footage. Additional items that were stolen from C-A-L Ranch were also found in the residence,” the affidavit states.

Loaded handguns determined to have been stolen were also found on the floor of their bedroom, where police say young children who lived with them could have easily accessed them.

“Also, in the residence officers found a substance consistent with methamphetamine, and a glass pipe consistent with the use of methamphetamine. The glass pipe was found in a room identified as Laci’s office. It was sitting out on a desk. Also found in Laci’s office was a pink gun, found to be stolen from C-A-L Ranch,” according to the affidavit.

Atkinson initially denied having any knowledge of the burglary. But after Devoge was arrested, the arrest report says he told investigators while he and Gruber were stealing guns from the store, Gruber was on the phone with Atkinson who was checking the Iron County Sheriff Office’s “active incidents” page on its website.

“Active incidents was a feature on the Iron County sheriff’s website where an individual can look up what kind of incidents are occurring in the county. Criminals often use this feature to see if their criminal activity is being reported,” the affidavit says.

On Dec. 29, police recovered several trailers that Gruber had allegedly stolen. While investigators were on scene, Atkinson showed up. When she left, she called Gruber at the jail and told him what was happening, according to the affidavit.

A preliminary hearing for Gruber is scheduled for Feb. 20. Devoge is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 30.