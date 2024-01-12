Breaking News:
BYU Football Completes Coaching Staff With Tight Ends Coach Hire

Jan 12, 2024, 7:42 PM

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has hired Kevin M. Gilbride as tight ends coach.

Gilbride is a former BYU quarterback who was a teammate of Kalani Sitake and Aaron Roderick in the late 1990s.

Kevin M. Gilbride is the new BYU Football TEs coach

The son of former San Diego Chargers head coach Kevin Gilbride, Kevin M. Gilbride comes to BYU with

“BYU is a special place where I started my college career and to come back full circle and coach here with my family such an incredible opportunity,” Gilbride said. “I have a deep respect and appreciation for the university and what it stands for, its tradition and passionate fans, and all of the people associated with it. Those things make a difference, and I am excited to be a part of this program again.”

Gilbride has coached with the New York Giants, Chicago Bears, and Carolina Panthers. He was most recently with the Panthers in 2022.

Gilbride played with the BYU football program as a quarterback

The addition of Gilbride completes BYU football’s offensive staff.

“I am so excited to welcome Kevin, his wife Rachel, and their family to BYU,” Sitake said. “Kevin brings expertise and incredible experience to the tight end room. He has won as a tight ends coach at the highest level, comes with an extensive knowledge of the position and is highly regarded in the college coaching ranks and in the NFL. Kevin will be an excellent mentor for our young men in that position group and for our entire program.”

Gilbride joins offensive line and run game coordinator TJ Woods as the new coach on the staff.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

