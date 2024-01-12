Utah Utes Come Up Short To No. 8 Stanford

Breaking News:
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 19 Utah women’s basketball team is back home this weekend playing host to the NorCal schools, starting with No. 8 Stanford.

Utah came up short the week before in overtime to Arizona after battling a bout of food poisoning throughout the team.

The Utes battled back and forth with Stanford in the first two quarters but went into the half trailing the Cardinal, 40-33.

Utah unfortunately couldn’t get it done at home, coming up short to Stanford, 66-64.

Looking Ahead At The Utah Women’s Basketball Schedule

The Utes will be back in the Huntsman Center to host Cal on Sunday, January 14 at 12:00 pm MT.

That game can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Starting Lineups

Utah Women Stats Leaders Vs. Stanford

  • Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili – 16 points
  • Rebound Leader: Reese Ross – 8 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Kennady McQueen – 5 assists

Alissa Pili went 5-18 from the field, 2-8 from the three, and 4-5 from the line for her team high 16 points. Pili was also good for seven rebounds, two assists, one block, and three steals against Stanford.

Jenna Johnson came in second shooting 6-8 from the paint, and 3-3 from the three to earn 15 points. Johnson also added three rebounds and two assist to Utah’s efforts.

Ines Vieira and Maty Wilke tied for Utah’s third scorer with 11 points apiece.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. Stanford

The Utah women improved their shooting from last week in Arizona against Stanford collectively going 39% from the field, 41% from the three, and 83% from their trips to the line.

Utah was out-rebounded by the Cardinal 40-32.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

