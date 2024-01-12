Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen Heats Up In Second Quarter Against Raptors

Jan 12, 2024, 8:47 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Lauri Markkanen did it all for the Utah Jazz in the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

After scoring just three points in the first quarter, Markkanen went into halftime with 10.

He added four rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

Markkanen showed off his three-level scoring ability with a three, a dunk, and a trip to the free-throw line in the second.

Markkanen’s big second quarter helped lead the Jazz to a double-digit advantage at halftime, 64-47.

Collin Sexton led the way for the Jazz in the first half with 14. Toronto’s Scottie Barnes led all scorers with 15.

Jazz Seek First Four-Game Win Streak Against Raptors

The Jazz will face the Raptors amid one of the more unforeseen stretches in franchise history.

After opening the season with a 7-16 record the Jazz have rapidly re-entered the Western Conference playoff picture well before the All-Star break in February.

The Jazz sit a half-game back of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets for the ninth and tenth seeds in the West, and one full game back of the Phoenix Suns for the eighth seed.

The Jazz have three separate three-game winning streaks this season but have been unable to record a fourth consecutive win.

RELATED STORIES

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kris Dunn Drives To Rim, Dunks On Toronto Raptors Defense

Early in the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn drove into the paint and threw down a tough two-hand dunk.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Come Up Short To No. 8 Stanford

The No. 19 Utah women’s basketball team is back home this weekend playing host to the NorCal schools, starting with No. 8 Stanford.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Completes Coaching Staff With Tight Ends Coach Hire

BYU football hired a new tight ends coach who has ties to the Cougar football program.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Listen, Stream Dolphins Vs. Chiefs NFL Playoff Game

The NFL postseason kicks off with a Saturday double-header of exciting games, including a game between the Dolphins and Chiefs.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local NFL Players Earn AP All-Pro Selections For 2023 Season

Multiple NFL players with ties to the state of Utah received AP All-Pro honors for the 2023 season on Friday.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kalani Sitake, Kyle Whittingham Mentioned As Potential Candidates For Washington Job

ESPN's Pete Thamel listed coaches who could be in the running for a position at Washington and named both Kalani Sitake and Kyle Whittingham.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen Heats Up In Second Quarter Against Raptors