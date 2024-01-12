Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen Heats Up In Second Quarter Against Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY – Lauri Markkanen did it all for the Utah Jazz in the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

After scoring just three points in the first quarter, Markkanen went into halftime with 10.

He added four rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

Markkanen showed off his three-level scoring ability with a three, a dunk, and a trip to the free-throw line in the second.

Markkanen’s big second quarter helped lead the Jazz to a double-digit advantage at halftime, 64-47.

Collin Sexton led the way for the Jazz in the first half with 14. Toronto’s Scottie Barnes led all scorers with 15.

Jazz Seek First Four-Game Win Streak Against Raptors

The Jazz will face the Raptors amid one of the more unforeseen stretches in franchise history.

After opening the season with a 7-16 record the Jazz have rapidly re-entered the Western Conference playoff picture well before the All-Star break in February.

There have been 524 instances in NBA regular-season history of a team facing an opponent with a .650+ win pct (min. 30 games played) in 3 consecutive games. The @utahjazz are the only ones to win all 3 by double digits (beat 76ers by 11, Bucks by 16 & Nuggets by 13). pic.twitter.com/cp4npjyZsf — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) January 11, 2024

The Jazz sit a half-game back of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets for the ninth and tenth seeds in the West, and one full game back of the Phoenix Suns for the eighth seed.

The Jazz have three separate three-game winning streaks this season but have been unable to record a fourth consecutive win.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.