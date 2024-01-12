Breaking News:
Keyonte George Finds Lauri Markkanen For Highlight Alley-Oop Slam

Jan 12, 2024, 9:29 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Rookie guard Keyonte George showed off his vision with a dime to a cutting Lauri Markkanen who rose up for a highlight alley-oop dunk against the Toronto Raptors.

The play gave Markkanen his 18th point of the night.

Utah’s bench lit up after the slam. Collin Sexton and Kris Dunn celebrated with a movie-making handshake.

On the following play, George found Markkanen again for a catch-and-shoot three.

Utah was firing on all cylinders in Delta Center on Friday.

Shooting 53.7% from the floor and 48.6% from deep, the Jazz scored the most points through three-quarters of any game this season with 105.

Markkanen led the way for Utah with 22 points on 7/11 from the field and 4/6 from three.

Jazz Seek First Four-Game Win Streak Against Raptors

The Jazz will face the Raptors amid one of the more unforeseen stretches in franchise history.

After opening the season with a 7-16 record the Jazz have rapidly re-entered the Western Conference playoff picture well before the All-Star break in February.

The Jazz sit a half-game back of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets for the ninth and tenth seeds in the West, and one full game back of the Phoenix Suns for the eighth seed.

The Jazz have three separate three-game winning streaks this season but have been unable to record a fourth consecutive win.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

