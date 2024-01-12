Jazz Rookie Keyonte George Rises Over Toronto Defense For Tomahawk Dunk

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz rookie guard Keyonte George showed off the hops with a high-flying tomahawk slam against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

The dunk gave George his seventh point after a scoreless first half.

Although he’s better known for his shooting and playmaking, George has shown his athleticism multiple times so far.

In November, George earned the NBA’s top play of the night with his dunk against the Pelicans.

KEYONTE’S DUNKING ‼️‼️ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 13, 2024

The slam wasn’t George’s only highlight of the night.

Before he rocked the rim, George brought out a veteran move as he created contact and threw up a shot from the free-throw line for an and-one.

Jazz Seek First Four-Game Win Streak Against Raptors

The Jazz will face the Raptors amid one of the more unforeseen stretches in franchise history.

After opening the season with a 7-16 record the Jazz have rapidly re-entered the Western Conference playoff picture well before the All-Star break in February.

There have been 524 instances in NBA regular-season history of a team facing an opponent with a .650+ win pct (min. 30 games played) in 3 consecutive games. The @utahjazz are the only ones to win all 3 by double digits (beat 76ers by 11, Bucks by 16 & Nuggets by 13). pic.twitter.com/cp4npjyZsf — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) January 11, 2024

The Jazz sit a half-game back of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets for the ninth and tenth seeds in the West, and one full game back of the Phoenix Suns for the eighth seed.

The Jazz have three separate three-game winning streaks this season but have been unable to record a fourth consecutive win.

