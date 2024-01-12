Jazz Beat Raptors For Fourth Consecutive Win

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz won their fourth straight game beating the Toronto Raptors 145-113.

With the win the Jazz moved to 20-2o on the season and owned their first four-game winning streak of the season.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 22 points while Pascal Siakam added 27 for Toronto.

First Quarter

The Jazz fell behind 5-0 early but answered back with a 12-4 run and led the Raptors 12-9 midway through the first quarter.

Both teams struggled to shoot in the first quarter as the Jazz knocked down 9-23 from the floor while the Raptors connected on 7-18.

Collin Sexton had seven points to lead the Jazz in the first while Immanuel Quickley led all scorers with 10.

After one the Jazz led Toronto 28-25.

Second Quarter

Both teams struggled to find an offensive rhythm in the second quarter as the Jazz were unable to generate easy looks, and the Raptors bailed them out by committing ill-timed fouls.

Ochai Agbaji snapped out of his extended slump scoring eight first half points including two made threes.

The Jazz laced together an 8-0 run midway through the second quarter to build a 44-33 run with 6:36 left in the half.

At the break, the Jazz led the Raptors 64-47.

Third Quarter

The Jazz lead quickly climbed to 24 as they outscored the Raptors 16-9 to open the second half.

Lauri Markkanen and Pascal Siakam both put on a show in the third quarter to carry their teams.

Markkanen scored 12 points in the third while Siakam had 18.

After three, the Jazz led the Raptors 105-85.

Fourth Quarter

The Raptors never made a serious push in the fourth quarter as the Jazz kept their lead near 20 points.

Both teams turned to their deep benches over the final six minutes of the quarter where rookie Brice Sensabaugh scored a career-high five points.

The Jazz beat Toronto 145-113.

