Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Beat Raptors For Fourth Consecutive Win

Jan 12, 2024, 9:54 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz won their fourth straight game beating the Toronto Raptors 145-113.

With the win the Jazz moved to 20-2o on the season and owned their first four-game winning streak of the season.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 22 points while Pascal Siakam added 27 for Toronto.

First Quarter

The Jazz fell behind 5-0 early but answered back with a 12-4 run and led the Raptors 12-9 midway through the first quarter.

Both teams struggled to shoot in the first quarter as the Jazz knocked down 9-23 from the floor while the Raptors connected on 7-18.

Collin Sexton had seven points to lead the Jazz in the first while Immanuel Quickley led all scorers with 10.

After one the Jazz led Toronto 28-25.

Second Quarter

Both teams struggled to find an offensive rhythm in the second quarter as the Jazz were unable to generate easy looks, and the Raptors bailed them out by committing ill-timed fouls.

Ochai Agbaji snapped out of his extended slump scoring eight first half points including two made threes.

The Jazz laced together an 8-0 run midway through the second quarter to build a 44-33 run with 6:36 left in the half.

At the break, the Jazz led the Raptors 64-47.

Third Quarter

The Jazz lead quickly climbed to 24 as they outscored the Raptors 16-9 to open the second half.

Lauri Markkanen and Pascal Siakam both put on a show in the third quarter to carry their teams.

Markkanen scored 12 points in the third while Siakam had 18.

After three, the Jazz led the Raptors 105-85.

Fourth Quarter

The Raptors never made a serious push in the fourth quarter as the Jazz kept their lead near 20 points.

Both teams turned to their deep benches over the final six minutes of the quarter where rookie Brice Sensabaugh scored a career-high five points.

The Jazz beat Toronto 145-113.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Trounce Raptors, Hit .500, Leap Lakers

The Utah Jazz eviscerated the Toronto Raptors 145-113 pulling to .500 for the first time since October 27.

16 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals FC Make Seven Picks In 2024 NWSL Draft

Ahead of the club's return to the pitch, Utah Royals FC made seven selections and two trades during the 2024 NWSL Draft.

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reffing Dominates Storyline During Stanford Vs. Utah

For the second game in a row the reffing has dominated the storyline for Utah women's basketball and not for good reasons.

44 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookie Keyonte George Rises Over Toronto Defense For Tomahawk Dunk

Utah Jazz rookie guard Keyonte George showed off the hops with a high-flying tomahawk dunk against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Finds Lauri Markkanen For Highlight Alley-Oop Slam

Rookie guard Keyonte George showed off his vision with a dime to a cutting Lauri Markkanen who rose up for a highlight alley-oop dunk.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen Heats Up In Second Quarter Against Raptors

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen was doing it all in the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Jazz Beat Raptors For Fourth Consecutive Win