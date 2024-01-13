Apartment fire in Salt Lake City displaces 15-20 people, 2 cats rescued

SALT LAKE CITY — As many as 20 people were displaced Friday after an apartment fire in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake firefighters responded to the fire at 251 E. 300 South just before 8 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the third floor of the building had a fire that was mostly extinguished by the emergency sprinklers, Capt. Chad Jepperson said.

Jepperson said the building’s power was cut off to prevent any further fires from starting. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Two cats were rescued from the fire and 15 to 20 people are displaced. Crews are working to determine if the lower floors of the building are safe to stay in, which might affect the displacement numbers.

A UTA bus was on scene to act as a warming spot for the people who were evacuated from the building.

Officials on scene said two firefighters suffered minor injuries while rescuing two cats from the fire. One cat suffered smoke inhalation and was in the care of animal control, which was ensuring it received treatment, Jepperson said.