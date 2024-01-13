Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Packers QB Jordan Love Lends Help After Car Gets Stuck In Snow

Jan 13, 2024, 3:07 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggies and current Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love gave a helping hand to a young woman after her car was stuck in a snow drift.

Jordan Love Offers Help After Car Gets Stuck

Love’s good deed was shared after @AllieKurowski shared a photo of the NFL quarterback via a post on X on January 12.

RELATED: How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Super Wild Card Weekend

“Omg Jordan Love helping my niece out of a snow drift…what can’t he do? That’s my qb,” the photo was captioned.

Lucy Kurowski, the 20-yard-old driver, shared her experience with Love in an interview with FOX 11’s Michelle Melby. According to the interview, Kurowski was leaving an appointment and realized her car was stuck on the snowy ground.

“I get in my car and I’m stuck. Like, I can’t back out. I can’t move forward,” Kurowski told Melby.

Kurowski explained that she saw Love walking past but didn’t want to bother him. Before driving away Love noticed that the car was stuck and pulled up to Kurowski’s vehicle to ask if she needed help.

RELATED STORIES

“I did a double take, and then I did a triple take. We made eye contact a few times but he was getting in his car, I didn’t want to bother him.” Kurowski continued her story. “He gets out of his car and he’s like, ‘Are you okay?’ And I was like, ‘Are you Jordan Love?!’ I was fangirling.”

Unfortunately, Love and Kurowski weren’t successful in moving the vehicle on their own.

Despite the unfortunate circumstance with her car, Kurowski said it was a memorable experience. She took a photo with Love before sharing it with her family and posting it to social media.

“I couldn’t even believe it. It didn’t feel real. I was in a state of shock,” Kurowski explained to FOX 11. “It’s blowing up and I think everyone is truly seeing that he’s not just an MVP on the field, but just a great, great person. He’s a great representation of what Green Bay is.”

Love and the Packers finished the regular season with a 9-8 record. Green Bay clinched a playoff berth and will face the Dallas Cowboys during Super Wild Card Weekend. The Cowboys will host the Packers on Sunday, January 14 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

As a starter in 2023, the former Utah State quarterback threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a completion rate of 64.2 percent. Love also ran for four touchdowns.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mark Pope Reaches Coaching Milestone After BYU Wins First Big 12 Game

Head coach Mark Pope reaches 100 wins leading the BYU basketball program.

15 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Praises Rams WR Puka Nacua On New Heights Podcast

Travis Kelce praised former BYU star and rookie Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua during a recent episode of the “New Heights” podcast.

22 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Great Osobor Showing Maturity During 15-Game Winning Streak

Add a come-from-behind 87-86 Utah State win over UNLV to the list of strange-but-true occurrences that are almost too good to believe.

39 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 18 BYU Earns First-Ever Big 12 Win At UCF

BYU earns its first-ever Big 12 win as they take down the UCF Knights.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Texans TE Dalton Schultz Scores Touchdown In NFL Playoff Opener

Dalton Schultz gave the Houston Texans a two-score lead at halftime in their NFL playoff opener against the Cleveland Browns.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

LeBron James Out As Jazz Host Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James when they travel to face the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Packers QB Jordan Love Lends Help After Car Gets Stuck In Snow