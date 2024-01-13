Packers QB Jordan Love Lends Help After Car Gets Stuck In Snow

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggies and current Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love gave a helping hand to a young woman after her car was stuck in a snow drift.

Jordan Love Offers Help After Car Gets Stuck

Love’s good deed was shared after @AllieKurowski shared a photo of the NFL quarterback via a post on X on January 12.

RELATED: How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Super Wild Card Weekend

“Omg Jordan Love helping my niece out of a snow drift…what can’t he do? That’s my qb,” the photo was captioned.

Lucy Kurowski, the 20-yard-old driver, shared her experience with Love in an interview with FOX 11’s Michelle Melby. According to the interview, Kurowski was leaving an appointment and realized her car was stuck on the snowy ground.

“I get in my car and I’m stuck. Like, I can’t back out. I can’t move forward,” Kurowski told Melby.

Kurowski explained that she saw Love walking past but didn’t want to bother him. Before driving away Love noticed that the car was stuck and pulled up to Kurowski’s vehicle to ask if she needed help.

NFL quarterback by day, Good Samaritan by night! Green Bay #Packers‘ Jordan Love (@jordan3love) is getting lots of attention on social media for helping a young woman whose car got stuck in #WSBennett. Watch FOX 11 News at Nine for an exclusive interview:https://t.co/4B7nWILaBx — WLUK-TV FOX 11 (@fox11news) January 13, 2024

“I did a double take, and then I did a triple take. We made eye contact a few times but he was getting in his car, I didn’t want to bother him.” Kurowski continued her story. “He gets out of his car and he’s like, ‘Are you okay?’ And I was like, ‘Are you Jordan Love?!’ I was fangirling.”

Unfortunately, Love and Kurowski weren’t successful in moving the vehicle on their own.

Despite the unfortunate circumstance with her car, Kurowski said it was a memorable experience. She took a photo with Love before sharing it with her family and posting it to social media.

“I couldn’t even believe it. It didn’t feel real. I was in a state of shock,” Kurowski explained to FOX 11. “It’s blowing up and I think everyone is truly seeing that he’s not just an MVP on the field, but just a great, great person. He’s a great representation of what Green Bay is.”

Love and the Packers finished the regular season with a 9-8 record. Green Bay clinched a playoff berth and will face the Dallas Cowboys during Super Wild Card Weekend. The Cowboys will host the Packers on Sunday, January 14 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

As a starter in 2023, the former Utah State quarterback threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a completion rate of 64.2 percent. Love also ran for four touchdowns.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland