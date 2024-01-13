Utah Gymnastics Finish Fourth In Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad
Jan 13, 2024, 3:53 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks showed out against some of the best in College Gymnastics Saturday afternoon at the Maverik Center.
No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 5 LSU, and No. 12 UCLA all descended to the state of Utah to compete with the No. 2 Utes in the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad meet.
Saturday was not the cleanest effort for the Red Rocks, and they will certainly look to learn and clean some things up from this meet.
Perhaps the most shocking aspect were mistakes from some of Utah’s sure-thing athletes. Grace McCallum had an uncharacteristic wobble on beam while Maile O’Keefe posted a fall on the beam and tripped up on her first pass of floor.
Utah finished the day with a 196.975 which was good for fourth. Oklahoma finished first with a 197.900, LSU second with a 197.150, and UCLA in third with a 197.100.
Final scores from today’s Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad:
Oklahoma Final Score: 197.900
LSU Final Score: 197.150
UCLA Final Score: 197.100
Utah Final Score: 196.9750
Up Next For The Red Rocks
Utah has a quick turnaround and will compete Monday afternoon in the Best of Utah meet also to be held in the Maverik Center. That meet starts at 4:00 pm MT.
Starting Six For The Red Rocks
Rotation #1: Oklahoma Vault, Utah Bars, LSU Beam, UCLA Floor
Oklahoma Vault Score: 49.450
Low Score: 9.725
High Score: 9.900
Utah Bars Score: 49.050
Low Score: 9.150
High Score: 9.875
LSU Beam Score: 48.750
Low Score: 9.225
High Score: 9.9250
UCLA Floor Score: 49.200
Low Score: 9.700
High Score: 9.900
Rotation #2: UCLA Vault, Oklahoma Bars, Utah Beam, LSU Floor
UCLA Total Score: 98.600
UCLA Vault Total: 49.400
Low Score: 9.775
High Score: 9.900
Oklahoma Total Score: 98.900
Oklahoma Bars Total: 49.450
Low Score: 9850
High Score: 9.975
Utah Total Score: 98.175
Utah Beam Total: 49.175
Low Score: 9.150
High Score: 9.925
LSU Total Score: 98.275
LSU Floor Total: 49.525
Low Score: 9.825
High Score: 9.975
Rotation #3: LSU Vault, UCLA Bars, Oklahoma Beam, Utah Floor
LSU Total Score: 147.500
LSU Vault Total: 49225
Low Score: 9.700
High Score: 9.925
UCLA Total Score: 147.850
UCLA Bars Total: 49.250
Low Score: 9.675
High Score: 9.925
Oklahoma Total Score: 148.400
Oklahoma Beam Total: 49.500
Low Score: 9.375
High Score: 9.950
Utah Total Score: 147.575
Utah Floor Total: 49.350
Low Score: 9.575
High Score: 9.900
Rotation #4: Utah Vault, LSU Bars, UCLA Beam, Oklahoma Floor
Utah Final Score: 196.9750
Utah Vault Total: 49.350
Low Score: 9.725
High Score: 9.950
LSU Final Score: 197.150
LSU Bars Total: 49.650
Low Score: 9.850
High Score: 10.000
UCLA Final Score: 197.100
UCLA Beam Total: 49.250
Low Score: 9.350
High Score: 9.950
Oklahoma Final Score: 197.900
Oklahoma Floor Total: 49.475
Low Score: 9.825
High Score: 9.925
Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast and The Saturday Show on The KSL Sports Zone.
