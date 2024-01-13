Breaking News:
Utah Gymnastics Finish Fourth In Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad

Jan 13, 2024, 3:53 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks showed out against some of the best in College Gymnastics Saturday afternoon at the Maverik Center.

No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 5 LSU, and No. 12 UCLA all descended to the state of Utah to compete with the No. 2 Utes in the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad meet.

Saturday was not the cleanest effort for the Red Rocks, and they will certainly look to learn and clean some things up from this meet.

Perhaps the most shocking aspect were mistakes from some of Utah’s sure-thing athletes. Grace McCallum had an uncharacteristic wobble on beam while Maile O’Keefe posted a fall on the beam and tripped up on her first pass of floor.

Utah finished the day with a 196.975 which was good for fourth. Oklahoma finished first with a 197.900, LSU second with a 197.150, and UCLA in third with a 197.100.

Up Next For The Red Rocks

Utah has a quick turnaround and will compete Monday afternoon in the Best of Utah meet also to be held in the Maverik Center. That meet starts at 4:00 pm MT.

Starting Six For The Red Rocks

Rotation #1: Oklahoma Vault, Utah Bars, LSU Beam, UCLA Floor

Oklahoma Vault Score: 49.450

Low Score: 9.725

High Score: 9.900

Utah Bars Score: 49.050

Low Score: 9.150

High Score: 9.875

LSU Beam Score: 48.750

Low Score: 9.225

High Score: 9.9250

UCLA Floor Score: 49.200

Low Score: 9.700

High Score: 9.900

Rotation #2: UCLA Vault, Oklahoma Bars, Utah Beam, LSU Floor

UCLA Total Score: 98.600

UCLA Vault Total: 49.400

Low Score: 9.775

High Score: 9.900

Oklahoma Total Score: 98.900

Oklahoma Bars Total: 49.450

Low Score: 9850

High Score: 9.975

Utah Total Score: 98.175

Utah Beam Total: 49.175

Low Score: 9.150

High Score: 9.925

LSU Total Score: 98.275

LSU Floor Total: 49.525

Low Score: 9.825

High Score: 9.975

Rotation #3: LSU Vault, UCLA Bars, Oklahoma Beam, Utah Floor

LSU Total Score: 147.500

LSU Vault Total: 49225

Low Score: 9.700

High Score: 9.925

UCLA Total Score: 147.850

UCLA Bars Total: 49.250

Low Score: 9.675

High Score: 9.925

Oklahoma Total Score: 148.400

Oklahoma Beam Total: 49.500

Low Score: 9.375

High Score: 9.950

Utah Total Score: 147.575

Utah Floor Total: 49.350

Low Score: 9.575

High Score: 9.900

Rotation #4: Utah Vault, LSU Bars, UCLA Beam, Oklahoma Floor

Utah Final Score: 196.9750

Utah Vault Total: 49.350

Low Score: 9.725

High Score: 9.950

LSU Final Score: 197.150

LSU Bars Total: 49.650

Low Score: 9.850

High Score: 10.000

UCLA Final Score: 197.100

UCLA Beam Total: 49.250

Low Score: 9.350

High Score: 9.950

Oklahoma Final Score: 197.900

Oklahoma Floor Total: 49.475

Low Score: 9.825

High Score: 9.925

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

