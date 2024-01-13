LeBron James Out As Jazz Host Lakers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James when they travel to face the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

The Jazz are on the second night of back-to-back games after beating the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

The Lakers have been off since Thursday’s 127-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Jazz Aiming For Fifth Straight Win

The Jazz will look to extend their season-best four-game win streak when they host the Lakers.

After starting the season 4-11 the Jazz are 16-9 in their last 25 games and have climbed to the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

The @utahjazz could have packed in the season after their 7-16 start. Instead, Will Hardy stuck to his guns. “It’s noisy when things aren’t going well and everybody wants to tell you what they think you should do.”#TakeNote https://t.co/qYU8lG8mss — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) January 13, 2024

Over their last 10 games the Jazz own the league’s sixth-best offensive rating and the fourth-best defensive rating.

With Friday’s win over the Raptors, the Jazz climbed a half-game above the Lakers in the Western Conference standings.

Lakers Without LeBron Against Jazz

The Lakers will be shorthanded when they face the Jazz on Saturday night.

According to Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, James will miss the game with an ankle injury.

Injury update: LeBron is out tonight at Utah due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 13, 2024

“LeBron is out tonight at Utah due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy,” Trudell wrote ahead of the Jazz and Lakers matchup.

Los Angeles is just 5-11 since winning the inaugural In-Season Tournament on December 7.

How To Watch Jazz And Lakers

The Jazz will face the Lakers on Saturday at 7:30 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .



