Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Texans TE Dalton Schultz Scores Touchdown In NFL Playoff Opener

Jan 13, 2024, 4:09 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Bingham High School standout Dalton Schultz gave the Houston Texans a two-score lead at halftime in their NFL playoff opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Dalton Schultz scores during Super Wild Card Weekend

The NFL postseason began as the Texans hosted the Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, January 13.

RELATED: How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Super Wild Card Weekend

With 1:11 remaining in the first half, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud floated a 37-yard yard pass to the goal line and into the arms of Schultz. The former Miner standout scored to give the Texans a 24-14 lead at halftime.

The touchdown capped an eight-play, 71-yard drive that took 4:33.

Following the score, Schultz had one reception for 37 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted twice during the first half.

Schultz came into the postseason having recorded 59 receptions for 635 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season.

RELATED STORIES

The Texans entered the postseason with a 10-7 record.

Houston’s game against Cleveland is broadcast on KSL 5 TV.

About Dalton Schultz

Following his high school career at Bingham, Schultz played for the Stanford Cardinal.

After his time at Stanford, the Cowboys selected Schultz during the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Schultz saw little playing time during his first two seasons in the league. In 2020, he caught the first touchdown of his NFL career and finished the year with four scores.

In 2021, Schultz had a breakout year for Dallas. He had 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last season, the former Miner posted 57 catches for 577 yards and five touchdowns.

In March, Schultz signed with the Texans after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Cowboys.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Great Osobor Showing Maturity During 15-Game Winning Streak

Add a come-from-behind 87-86 Utah State win over UNLV to the list of strange-but-true occurrences that are almost too good to believe.

21 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 18 BYU Earns First-Ever Big 12 Win At UCF

BYU earns its first-ever Big 12 win as they take down the UCF Knights.

37 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

LeBron James Out As Jazz Host Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James when they travel to face the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Finish Fourth In Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad

The Red Rocks showed out against some of the best in College Gymnastics Saturday afternoon at the Maverik Center.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Comes Up Aces In Las Vegas, Survive UNLV Upset Bid

No. 20 Utah State needed a miracle comeback in the final seconds, but the Aggies pulled off a stunning 87-86 win over UNLV.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Lends Help After Car Gets Stuck In Snow

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love gave a helping hand to a young woman after her car was stuck in a snow drift.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Texans TE Dalton Schultz Scores Touchdown In NFL Playoff Opener