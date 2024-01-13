Texans TE Dalton Schultz Scores Touchdown In NFL Playoff Opener

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Bingham High School standout Dalton Schultz gave the Houston Texans a two-score lead at halftime in their NFL playoff opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Dalton Schultz scores during Super Wild Card Weekend

The NFL postseason began as the Texans hosted the Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, January 13.

With 1:11 remaining in the first half, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud floated a 37-yard yard pass to the goal line and into the arms of Schultz. The former Miner standout scored to give the Texans a 24-14 lead at halftime.

The touchdown capped an eight-play, 71-yard drive that took 4:33.

Following the score, Schultz had one reception for 37 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted twice during the first half.

Schultz came into the postseason having recorded 59 receptions for 635 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season.

The Texans entered the postseason with a 10-7 record.

Houston’s game against Cleveland is broadcast on KSL 5 TV.

About Dalton Schultz

Following his high school career at Bingham, Schultz played for the Stanford Cardinal.

After his time at Stanford, the Cowboys selected Schultz during the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Schultz saw little playing time during his first two seasons in the league. In 2020, he caught the first touchdown of his NFL career and finished the year with four scores.

In 2021, Schultz had a breakout year for Dallas. He had 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last season, the former Miner posted 57 catches for 577 yards and five touchdowns.

In March, Schultz signed with the Texans after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Cowboys.

