Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Praises Rams WR Puka Nacua On New Heights Podcast

Jan 13, 2024, 5:03 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYKansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce praised former BYU Cougars star and rookie Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua during a recent episode of the “New Heights” podcast.

Jason & Travis Kelce talk Puka Nacua on podcast

Kelce and his older brother, Jason, discussed Nacua during their podcast on January 10.

The NFL brothers applauded the former Orem High standout for breaking the NFL‘s rookie receptions and receiving yards records during Los Angeles’ regular season finale.

“I got Rams rookie wide receiver. It’s about (expletive) we give a stamp. The guy’s been ballin’ all year,” the Chiefs tight end said. “Puka Nacua…the stormin’ Mormon — I think he’s a BYU guy — officially broke the record for most receiving yards in a season by a rookie in NFL history.”

“Way to go, Puka!” the elder Kelce exclaimed. “There we go!”

“As well as the record for most receptions in a single season by the rookie. So he doubled up on the record book, got catches and receiving yards by a rookie and that’s how you take your game to new (expletive) heights, baby.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kyle Ireland (@kyleirelandksl)

“Hit the showers, kid. Well done, congrats on taking your game to new heights, Puka. You’ve been (expletive) ballin’ all year.” the tight end closed his remarks on the former BYU star.

During the final six games of the regular season, Nacua recorded 32 receptions for 562 yards and three touchdowns. The Rams posted a 5-1 record during those games, including four consecutive wins to end the regular season.

Nacua was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for December 2023/January 2024.

The Rams finished the regular season with a 10-7 record. Nacua recorded 105 catches (ranks ninth in the NFL) for 1,486 yards (fourth in the NFL) and six touchdowns during the regular season.

Los Angeles will open the playoffs with a road game against the Detroit Lions during Super Wild Card Weekend. The Lions will host the Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, January 14 at 6 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV.

Kelce and the Chiefs will face the Miami Dolphins during Super Wild Card Weekend. The Chiefs are slated to host the Dolphins on Saturday, January 13 at 6 p.m. (MT) on Peacock.

RELATED: How To Watch, Listen, Stream Dolphins Vs. Chiefs NFL Playoff Game

To watch/listen to the entire New Heights podcast episode, check out the video player below.

Warning: Explicit language is featured in the video above.

About Puka Nacua

RELATED STORIES

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

Nacua helped the Tigers win back-to-back 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

During his two years in Seattle, Nacua had 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU. He immediately became a star for the Cougars.

In 2021, Nacua hauled in 43 receptions for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Despite battling injuries last season, Nacua recorded 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at BYU.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

In April 2023, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Women’s Basketball Snaps Losing Streak, Earns First-Ever Big 12 Victory

The BYU women's basketball team defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats for the Cougars' first conference victory as a member of the Big 12.

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Comeback Falls Short At The Buzzer In Portland

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, they needed a 27-point comeback to knock off the Vikings, falling 69-66 in snowy Portland.

43 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chiefs, Dolphins Play Fourth-Coldest Game In NFL History

The Chiefs & Dolphins played the fourth-coldest game in NFL history on Saturday night, with bitter wind chills that made it feel even colder.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s Confidence-Boosting Win Over UCF

BYU's first-ever Big 12 was a gritty one over UCF. The takeaways from Orlando.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Have Quick Turnaround, No Time To Dwell On Mistakes

Saturday did not go how the Red Rocks would have liked, but they don't have time to dwell on those mistakes anymore.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mark Pope Reaches Coaching Milestone After BYU Wins First Big 12 Game

Head coach Mark Pope reaches 100 wins leading the BYU basketball program.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Praises Rams WR Puka Nacua On New Heights Podcast