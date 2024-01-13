Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Praises Rams WR Puka Nacua On New Heights Podcast

SALT LAKE CITY – Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce praised former BYU Cougars star and rookie Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua during a recent episode of the “New Heights” podcast.

Jason & Travis Kelce talk Puka Nacua on podcast

Kelce and his older brother, Jason, discussed Nacua during their podcast on January 10.

The NFL brothers applauded the former Orem High standout for breaking the NFL‘s rookie receptions and receiving yards records during Los Angeles’ regular season finale.

“I got Rams rookie wide receiver. It’s about (expletive) we give a stamp. The guy’s been ballin’ all year,” the Chiefs tight end said. “Puka Nacua…the stormin’ Mormon — I think he’s a BYU guy — officially broke the record for most receiving yards in a season by a rookie in NFL history.”

“Way to go, Puka!” the elder Kelce exclaimed. “There we go!”

“As well as the record for most receptions in a single season by the rookie. So he doubled up on the record book, got catches and receiving yards by a rookie and that’s how you take your game to new (expletive) heights, baby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Ireland (@kyleirelandksl)

“Hit the showers, kid. Well done, congrats on taking your game to new heights, Puka. You’ve been (expletive) ballin’ all year.” the tight end closed his remarks on the former BYU star.

During the final six games of the regular season, Nacua recorded 32 receptions for 562 yards and three touchdowns. The Rams posted a 5-1 record during those games, including four consecutive wins to end the regular season.

Nacua was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for December 2023/January 2024.

The Rams finished the regular season with a 10-7 record. Nacua recorded 105 catches (ranks ninth in the NFL) for 1,486 yards (fourth in the NFL) and six touchdowns during the regular season.

Los Angeles will open the playoffs with a road game against the Detroit Lions during Super Wild Card Weekend. The Lions will host the Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, January 14 at 6 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV.

Kelce and the Chiefs will face the Miami Dolphins during Super Wild Card Weekend. The Chiefs are slated to host the Dolphins on Saturday, January 13 at 6 p.m. (MT) on Peacock.

RELATED: How To Watch, Listen, Stream Dolphins Vs. Chiefs NFL Playoff Game

To watch/listen to the entire New Heights podcast episode, check out the video player below.

Warning: Explicit language is featured in the video above.

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

Nacua helped the Tigers win back-to-back 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

During his two years in Seattle, Nacua had 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU. He immediately became a star for the Cougars.

Jaren Hall with a strike to Puka Nacua. 🎥: @CFBONFOX

pic.twitter.com/OiEusvRyli — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 6, 2022

In 2021, Nacua hauled in 43 receptions for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Despite battling injuries last season, Nacua recorded 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at BYU.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

In April 2023, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland