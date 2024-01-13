Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Chiefs, Dolphins Play Fourth-Coldest Game In NFL History

Jan 13, 2024, 6:43 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins played the fourth-coldest game in NFL history on Saturday night, with bitter wind chills that made it feel even colder at kickoff and intrepid fans bundled up in parkas, snow pants and ski goggles.

The temperature for the wild-card playoff game was minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-20 Celsius), and wind gusts up to 27 mph made for a wind chill of minus-27 degrees. That shattered the record for the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history, which had been 1 degree, set in a 1983 game against Denver and matched in 2016 against Tennessee.

The coldest game in league history remains minus-13 for the 1967 NFL championship, when the Packers beat the Cowboys at Lambeau Field in a game that came to be known as the Ice Bowl. The wind chill that day was minus-48 degrees.

The bitter cold Saturday didn’t seem to bother fans, though. Among them was pop superstar-turned-Chiefs fan Taylor Swift, who arrived wearing a puffy winter coat designed to look like the jersey of her boyfriend, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce.

RELATED: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Praises Rams WR Puka Nacua On New Heights Podcast

Many fans began showing up at the parking gates more than 12 hours before kickoff Saturday, beginning their tailgating right in the street. And while there was less tailgating than usual, the smell of pregame barbecue still wafted through the parking lots.

“We definitely had that initial shock when we looked at the forecast,” said Chiefs season ticket holder Keaton Schlatter, who drove from West Des Moines, Iowa, for Saturday night’s game. “We thought about maybe posting our tickets for sale and if they don’t sell, then we would go. But we decided that it’s all part of the experience.”

RELATED: How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Super Wild Card Weekend

At least Chiefs and Dolphins fans could make it to the stadium.

The NFL was concerned that nobody could make it to the Bills’ game against the Steelers on Sunday in Buffalo, where a blizzard was expected to drop a couple of feet of snow. So, the league and New York state officials decided to postpone the wild-card game until Monday, when the brunt of the snow was expected to have ended.

“We want our Bills to win,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference in suburban Buffalo, “but we don’t want 60,000 to 70,000 people traveling to the football game in what’s going to be horrible conditions.”

The snow wasn’t the problem in Kansas City, where more fell Saturday morning but tapered off before kickoff. Rather, the big concern was what the National Weather Service called “dangerously cold” wind chills, which were expected to make a forecasted temperature of minus-10 degrees by the finish feel more like minus-30.

RELATED STORIES

“The spectators need to be prepared. Think cold ski trip or ice fishing,” said Dr. Sarah Spelsberg, who teaches in Northeastern University’s Graduate Program in Extreme Medicine. “If it’s me, I’m wearing ski goggles, too. There would not be a millimeter of my skin showing in these temperatures. I had frostbite one time and I never wanted to have it again.”

About six hours before kickoff, stadium workers began to plow snow from the tarp covering the field, scoop it into trucks and drive it away. The field itself is heated, though, and it appeared to thaw out as gametime approached.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was back at Arrowhead Stadium for his first game since Kansas City traded him away, walked out for pregame warmups wearing a short-sleeve shirt. Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal, who grew up in Wisconsin, arrived wearing shorts. Several other players, including Kelce, also had skin showing when the Chiefs took the field for their opening drive.

As for the fans, the Chiefs had numerous warming stations throughout the stadium, and they bent some of their rules to help them deal with the weather. Fans were allowed to carry in blankets, provided they had no zippers or compartments, and could use portable chargers to power the kind of heated apparel that Schlatter was bringing to the game.

Fans also could bring cardboard to put under their feet, a useful tip Chiefs safety Justin Reid passed along this week.

“Trying to figure out what to wear that will be the warmest has been the concerning part,” said Lauren Bays, a Chiefs fan from Smithville, Missouri. “I’ve been thinking of ways to add warmth all week and did find a pair of ski goggles that I plan to wear.”

Not every fan is a diehard. Ticket prices on the secondary market plummeted throughout the week as fans tried to unload their seats. The price to get in was less than $30 by Saturday morning, or about 10% of what it would normally cost, and empty seats were visible at kickoff.

The weather probably put a chill into the Dolphins, whose loss to Buffalo last week cost them an opportunity to host a home playoff game this weekend. They practiced all week in Miami, and it was 86 degrees on Friday when they stepped on the plane to Kansas City. It was 10 degrees with a wind chill of minus-6 when they arrived, an almost 100-degree difference.

“You can’t prepare for a game like that with that kind of weather, so it’ll be new,” said Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who grew up in Hawaii and played his college football in the relative warmth of Alabama.

“Cold’s cold. For you, me — it’s cold,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “But you go do your thing. That’s how you go play.”

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Comeback Falls Short At The Buzzer In Portland

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, they needed a 27-point comeback to knock off the Vikings, falling 69-66 in snowy Portland.

5 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s Confidence-Boosting Win Over UCF

BYU's first-ever Big 12 was a gritty one over UCF. The takeaways from Orlando.

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Have Quick Turnaround, No Time To Dwell On Mistakes

Saturday did not go how the Red Rocks would have liked, but they don't have time to dwell on those mistakes anymore.

46 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mark Pope Reaches Coaching Milestone After BYU Wins First Big 12 Game

Head coach Mark Pope reaches 100 wins leading the BYU basketball program.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Praises Rams WR Puka Nacua On New Heights Podcast

Travis Kelce praised former BYU star and rookie Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua during a recent episode of the “New Heights” podcast.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Great Osobor Showing Maturity During 15-Game Winning Streak

Add a come-from-behind 87-86 Utah State win over UNLV to the list of strange-but-true occurrences that are almost too good to believe.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Chiefs, Dolphins Play Fourth-Coldest Game In NFL History