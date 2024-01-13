Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Weber State Comeback Falls Short At The Buzzer In Portland

Jan 13, 2024, 7:01 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

OGDEN, Utah – Weber State had a 25-point comeback against Portland State on Saturday night. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, they needed a 27-point comeback to knock off the Vikings, falling 69-66 in snowy Portland.

Weber State (11-6, 2-2) was in the Beaver State to face the Portland State Vikings (11-6, 2-2).

Dyson Koehler led WSU with 21 points while Dillon Jones added 20 and a team-high seven rebounds. Alex Tew made 5-of-8 shots for 12 points.

Isiah Kirby led four Vikings in double figures with 14 points.

First Half

The Wildcats started lightning-quick, hitting their first six shots to build a 13-8 lead.

Portland State’s defense then settled in, causing WSU to come back to earth a bit. The Vikings took a lead midway through the half but five-time Big Sky Player of the Week Dillon Jones hit a long jumper to keep his team close.

The Vikings increased their lead to eight after Weber State missed eight of nine shots.  PSU took advantage with an 11-0 run that gave them a 36-23 lead and forced head coach Eric Duft to call a timeout.

Jones hit a three late in the half that ended a nearly five-minute scoring drought for the Wildcats.

A 17-3 run across the final six minutes of the half allowed Portland State to take a 42-26 halftime lead.

Second Half

The lead expanded to 24 when the Vikings scored the first eight points of the second half before Weber State got going.

WSU cut the deficit to 15 with a 9-0 run but the Vikings answered with a run of their own to bump the lead back over 20.

Midway through the period, back-to-back threes from Jones and Viljami Vartianinen capped a 13-0 Weber State run that cut it to single digits.

Portland State led 63-54 with 6:35 to play.

Jones started to take over down the stretch. The senior guard got to the hoop repeatedly as the Wildcats held out hope of completing a comeback.

Frenzied action on both ends in the final minute allowed Jones to find Alex Tew diving to the rim for an easy dunk. The Vikings coughed up the basketball before crossing half-court, leading to a pair of Dyson Koehler free throws that made it 67-66.

After two PSU free throws, the Wildcats had 13.3 on the clock and trailed 69-66.

A frantic possession and the game ended when Jones missed a deep three.

RELATED STORIES

Following Weber State Wildcats With KSL Sports

The Wildcats return home to take on the Eastern Washington Eagles (9-7, 3-0) on Saturday, December 30. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. (MT).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Weber State University Athletics here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chiefs, Dolphins Play Fourth-Coldest Game In NFL History

The Chiefs & Dolphins played the fourth-coldest game in NFL history on Saturday night, with bitter wind chills that made it feel even colder.

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s Confidence-Boosting Win Over UCF

BYU's first-ever Big 12 was a gritty one over UCF. The takeaways from Orlando.

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Have Quick Turnaround, No Time To Dwell On Mistakes

Saturday did not go how the Red Rocks would have liked, but they don't have time to dwell on those mistakes anymore.

46 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mark Pope Reaches Coaching Milestone After BYU Wins First Big 12 Game

Head coach Mark Pope reaches 100 wins leading the BYU basketball program.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Praises Rams WR Puka Nacua On New Heights Podcast

Travis Kelce praised former BYU star and rookie Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua during a recent episode of the “New Heights” podcast.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Great Osobor Showing Maturity During 15-Game Winning Streak

Add a come-from-behind 87-86 Utah State win over UNLV to the list of strange-but-true occurrences that are almost too good to believe.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Weber State Comeback Falls Short At The Buzzer In Portland