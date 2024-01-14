One person killed in three-vehicle crash Friday night near Willard

WILLARD — The Utah Department of Public Safety says one person died in a three-vehicle crash Friday night.

According to the UDPS, the incident occurred in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near milepost 352 around 10:30 p.m. A black Honda Civic was in the median, and was disabled from a previous crash. The UDPS further states that the driver of a gold Mercedes stopped to help the driver of the Honda.

At the same time, a black Hyundai Elantra was traveling in the same area when the driver lost control of the vehicle. According to the UDPS, the Hyundai slid into the median where it struck the Mercedes and then struck the Honda. The driver of the Honda, who was outside the vehicle at the time, was struck by the Honda and thrown over the barrier.

The driver suffered serious injuries and later died at an area hospital, according to the UDPS.

The identity of the victim was not released. No other information was provided