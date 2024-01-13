BYU Women’s Basketball Snaps Losing Streak, Earns First-Ever Big 12 Victory

Breaking News:
SALT LAKE CITY – The BYU women’s basketball team defeated the visiting Cincinnati Bearcats for the Cougars’ first league victory as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

The Cougars hosted the Bearcats at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah on Saturday, January 13.

BYU beat Cincinnati, 68-58.

Following a close first quarter of action, the Cougars took a 13-12 lead into the second 10-minute segment of play.

BYU’s offense burst for 25 points in the second quarter.

With 7:07 remaining in the first half, BYU owned a 17-15 lead following a layup by Cincinnati’s Malea Williams. The Cougars responded with an 8-2 run over the following two minutes of game time. Over the final two minutes of the second quarter, BYU went on another 8-2 run to end the half. The Cougars took a 38-26 lead into the locker room.

After the break, the Cougars maintained their lead. BYU was never tied or trailed over the final 20 minutes.

BYU ended the game shooting 48.1 percent overall and 38.1 percent on three-pointers. Cincinnati shot 33.9 percent from the field, including 46.7 percent from downtown.

Five Cougars scored in double figures, including four of BYU’s five starters. Kailey Woolston carried the Cougars with 12 points on 4-14 shooting, including 3-9 from beyond the arc.

Williams had a game-high 15 points to lead the Bearcats.

With the win, the Cougars ended a four-game losing streak and improved their record to 11-7, including 1-4 in Big 12 games.

BYU’s next game is on the road against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls on Wednesday, January 17 at 5:30 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com.

