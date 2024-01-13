Breaking News:
Lauri Markkanen Gets Off To Quick Start Against Lakers In Delta Center

Jan 13, 2024, 8:15 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Lauri Markkanen led the way for the Utah Jazz in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

He posted 10 points on 3/4 shooting with two made threes.

Despite not posting any other stats, there was nothing Utah needed more than some offensive production.

Other than John Collins, no Jazzman posted more than four points.

Two Lakers, D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves, put up 12 in the opening quarter.

With LeBron James sitting out, the Jazz shifted their defensive focus to Anthony Davis.

They did a good job on the All-NBA big man too. Davis had just five points on 1/3 from the field and two turnovers in his first 12 minutes.

Los Angeles led by eight going into the second, 39-31.

LeBron James Out As Jazz Host Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James when they travel to face the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

The Jazz will look to extend their season-best four-game win streak when they host the Lakers.

After starting the season 4-11 the Jazz are 16-9 in their last 25 games and have climbed to the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

Over their last 10 games the Jazz own the league’s sixth-best offensive rating and the fourth-best defensive rating.

With Friday’s win over the Raptors, the Jazz climbed a half-game above the Lakers in the Western Conference standings.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.





