Andy Reid’s Mustache Develops Icicles During Chiefs-Dolphins Game

Jan 13, 2024, 8:17 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant Andy Reid coached his team from the sidelines as icicles developed on his mustache in the freezing cold temperatures during the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Super Wild Card Weekend game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Chiefs hosted the Dolphins at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, January 13.

At kickoff, the game became the fourth-coldest contest in NFL history. The temperature at kickoff was minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit with wind chills at 27 degrees.

RELATED: Chiefs, Dolphins Play Fourth-Coldest Game In NFL History

During the first half, Reid’s mustache began to develop icicles on it as the temperature dropped to minus-7.

Reid’s mustache quickly became a popular topic on social media. The NFL’s official social media accounts, as well as Sunday Night Football’s, shared video and photos of Reid’s icicle-covered mustache.

The Chiefs entered the game as the No. 3 seed in the AFC after posting an 11-6 record in the regular season.

Kansas City’s game against Miami is broadcast on Peacock.

RELATED: How To Watch, Listen, Stream Dolphins Vs. Chiefs NFL Playoff Game

About Andy Reid

Reid played college football at BYU from 1978-80 and returned to Provo as a graduate assistant on BYU head coach LaVell Edwards’ staff.

After a few years of coaching in college, Reid accepted a position with the Green Bay Packers in 1992.

He received his first NFL head coach position with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999. Reid led the Eagles to an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIX where they fell to the New England Patriots 24-21. After the 2012 season, Reid’s contract with the Eagles wasn’t renewed.

In 2013, he was hired as the Chiefs’ head coach. Reid led Kansas City to a 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. In February, Reid and the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII to win their second title in four years.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

