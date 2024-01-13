Collin Sexton Leads Jazz Second-Quarter Comeback Against LA Lakers

SALT LAKE CITY – Collin Sexton scored nine points in the second quarter as he helped bring the Utah Jazz back from down double-digits in the second quarter.

Sexton did it all against Los Angeles. Whether it was nailing threes or attacking the rim, Sexton showed his full repertoire to the Lakers on Saturday.

nothing but ꜱ ᴘ ᴀ ᴄ ᴇ for @collinsexton02 pic.twitter.com/RnaDVbKzVA — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 14, 2024

In addition to his 13 points, Sexton added two rebounds and three assists in the first half.

Utah trailed by as much as 12 in the quarter before outscoring the Lakers by nine to close out the quarter.

Sexton brought some much-needed intensity to a Jazz team off to a slow start.

l👀k out 𓃓 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐥 𓃓 pic.twitter.com/JnBRHLBiJg — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 14, 2024

Jordan Clarkson led all Jazz scorers with 16. Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell led all scorers with 18.

Utah trailed by three at the break, 67-64.

LeBron James Out As Jazz Host Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James when they travel to face the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

The Jazz will look to extend their season-best four-game win streak when they host the Lakers.

The @utahjazz could have packed in the season after their 7-16 start. Instead, Will Hardy stuck to his guns. “It’s noisy when things aren’t going well and everybody wants to tell you what they think you should do.”#TakeNote https://t.co/qYU8lG8mss — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) January 13, 2024

After starting the season 4-11 the Jazz are 16-9 in their last 25 games and have climbed to the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

Over their last 10 games the Jazz own the league’s sixth-best offensive rating and the fourth-best defensive rating.

With Friday’s win over the Raptors, the Jazz climbed a half-game above the Lakers in the Western Conference standings.

