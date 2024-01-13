Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Housley’s Buzzer-Beater Rims Out As Southern Utah Drops Third Straight

Jan 13, 2024, 8:57 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

CEDAR CITY, Utah – You could hear the silence of anticipation as Braden Housley’s half-court shot soared toward the hoop. A silence that was broken with stunned disappointment when the heave bounced harmlessly off the rim as Southern Utah’s comeback fell short in an 84-82 loss.

SUU (5-11, 0-5) hosted the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (11-6, 4-2) at the America First Event Center on Saturday, January 13.

Dominique Ford led six Thunderbirds in double-figures with 20 points. Zion Young added 14 while Parsa Fallah had 13 in the loss. Braden Housley finished with 10 points and a team-high seven assists.

First Half

Parsa Fallah got the Thunderbirds started, hitting his first two shots.

It turned into a back-and-forth first half with neither team building a significant advantage. Braden Housley hit a three to give the Thunderbirds a 16-15 lead with 13 minutes left.

Housley’s second triple came at the perfect time as SUU had fallen behind by eight.

Later in the half, Dominique Ford found Prophet Johnson cutting on the baseline with a laser-like precision pass for an easy layup that made the score 27-25 SFA.

Ford did more than pass in the first half as led all scorers with 14 first-half points.

The halftime horn sounded with the score knotted at 43.

Second Half

Housley’s passing showed up early in the second half as the former Skyridge Falcon found Zion Young for a deep three.

Despite shooting 53 percent in the first 27 minutes, Southern Utah struggled because of an inability to get stops. The Lumberjacks had made 24-of-29 (62 percent) shots and 6-of-13 from deep during the same time frame.

Stephen F. Austin held a 66-62 lead with 10:22 left.

The Lumberjacks went on a run to equal their largest lead of the night, going ahead 77-69 on a Sadaidriene Hall fast-break dunk.

With SFA threatening to pull away, Fallah found Young in the corner for an and-one three that made it a one-possession game after the free throw.

The Thunderbird’s run continued with Jamari Sibley making contributions on both ends. Two Sibley free throws tied the game at 82 with 2:32 to play.

Both teams went scoreless down the stretch, leaving SUU with the ball and about five seconds separating shot and game clocks. Housley was whistled for a charge on the final play, giving the Lumberjacks the ball with 7.9 seconds left.

SFA guard AJ Cajuste got by his defender as the clock wound down, tossing up a shot that was goaltended to take an 84-82 lead with less than two seconds left.

Housley tossed up a half-court prayer at the buzzer but the shot rimmed out.

RELATED STORIES

Follow Southern Utah Athletics With KSL Sports

Southern Utah turns its attention to in-state rival Utah Tech (7-9, 3-2) on Thursday, January 18. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (MT). The Thunderbirds are 4-2 all-time against the Trailblazers, including a 3-0 record at home. SUU swept the two-game series between these programs last year.

KSL Sports coverage of Southern Utah Athletics can be found here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Collin Sexton Leads Jazz Second-Quarter Comeback Against LA Lakers

Collin Sexton scored nine points in the second quarter as he helped bring the Utah Jazz back from down double-digits in the second quarter.

24 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Andy Reid’s Mustache Develops Icicles During Chiefs-Dolphins Game

Andy Reid coached the Chiefs as icicles developed on his mustache in the freezing cold temperatures during Super Wild Card Weekend.

50 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen Gets Off To Quick Start Against Lakers In Delta Center

Lauri Markkanen led the way for the Utah Jazz in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

52 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Basketball Drops To UT Rio Grande Valley On Off Shooting Night

EDINBURG, Texas – The Utah Valley Wolverines men’s basketball couldn’t fight from behind and fell to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros on the road, 76-68. UVU even outrebounded UTRGV and won the turnover battle but shooting struggles doomed the Wolverines in Texas. Trevin Dorius led all scorers with 14 points. Three Vaqueros’ starters scored […]

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Women’s Basketball Snaps Losing Streak, Earns First-Ever Big 12 Victory

The BYU women's basketball team defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats for the Cougars' first conference victory as a member of the Big 12.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Comeback Falls Short At The Buzzer In Portland

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, they needed a 27-point comeback to knock off the Vikings, falling 69-66 in snowy Portland.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Housley’s Buzzer-Beater Rims Out As Southern Utah Drops Third Straight