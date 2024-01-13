John Collins Gets Circus Layup To Fall Around Lakers Defense

SALT LAKE CITY – John Collins showed off his acrobatic finishing ability against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday with a tough layup through contact.

Collins met Lakers forward Taurean Prince at the rim and reached under and around before laying the ball in.

Collins played really well against Los Angeles in Delta Center.

In his first 22 minutes, he posted 15 points, nine rebounds, three steals, and a block on 6/7 shooting.

Collins also made three of his first four attempts from deep.

it’s the mini cele for us 🫶 pic.twitter.com/o4zjSzU80Q — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 14, 2024

He was one of four Jazzman to reach double figures through the first three quarters.

Collins made a huge impact in the third quarter when the Jazz went on a run to regain the lead.

With four minutes left in the third, Utah led by seven, 91-84.

LeBron James Out As Jazz Host Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James when they travel to face the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

The Jazz will look to extend their season-best four-game win streak when they host the Lakers.

The @utahjazz could have packed in the season after their 7-16 start. Instead, Will Hardy stuck to his guns. “It’s noisy when things aren’t going well and everybody wants to tell you what they think you should do.”#TakeNote https://t.co/qYU8lG8mss — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) January 13, 2024

After starting the season 4-11 the Jazz are 16-9 in their last 25 games and have climbed to the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

Over their last 10 games the Jazz own the league’s sixth-best offensive rating and the fourth-best defensive rating.

With Friday’s win over the Raptors, the Jazz climbed a half-game above the Lakers in the Western Conference standings.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of John Collins and the Utah Jazz? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.