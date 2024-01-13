Kelly Olynyk Finds Ochai Agbaji For Skyscraping Alley-Oop Slam In Delta Center

SALT LAKE CITY – Kelly Olynyk showed off his playmaking prowess in the fourth quarter with a dime to Ochai Agbaji over the Lakers’ defense for an alley-oop dunk.

The play caused the Delta Center to light up as the Jazz took a six-point lead.

It had been a slow night for Olynyk and Agbaji leading up to the fourth-quarter highlight.

Olynyk had just four points and one assist in 11 minutes of action. Agbaji had yet to score but still made an impact on the defensive end.

After trailing for the majority of the first three quarters, Utah fought back to take a lead and didn’t look back.



The Jazz outscored the Lakers by 13 in the second and third quarters and led by five with nine minutes left.

LeBron James Out As Jazz Host Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James when they travel to face the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

The Jazz will look to extend their season-best four-game win streak when they host the Lakers.

The @utahjazz could have packed in the season after their 7-16 start. Instead, Will Hardy stuck to his guns. “It’s noisy when things aren’t going well and everybody wants to tell you what they think you should do.”#TakeNote https://t.co/qYU8lG8mss — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) January 13, 2024

After starting the season 4-11 the Jazz are 16-9 in their last 25 games and have climbed to the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

Over their last 10 games the Jazz own the league’s sixth-best offensive rating and the fourth-best defensive rating.

With Friday’s win over the Raptors, the Jazz climbed a half-game above the Lakers in the Western Conference standings.

