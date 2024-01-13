Guard To Guard Connection: Clarkson Lobs It To Sexton For Big Dunk

SALT LAKE CITY – In the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz guards Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton connected for a highlight alley-oop dunk.

The dunk gave the Utah Jazz their biggest lead of the game at 11.

YOUNG BULL UP TOP 🚨 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 14, 2024

Clarkson and Sexton were two of the top three scorers for the Jazz.

Behind Markkanen with 25, Sexton posted 23 and Clarkson added 19 off the bench.

drop some 🖤 for young bull ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/EZ3Eqb61SA — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 14, 2024

Utah fell in love with the lob in the second half.

The Jazz had three highlight alley-oops after halftime as they clawed back from down double-digits.

RELATED: Kelly Olynyk Finds Ochai Agbaji For Skyscraping Alley-Oop Slam In Delta Center

LeBron James Out As Jazz Host Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James when they travel to face the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

The Jazz will look to extend their season-best four-game win streak when they host the Lakers.

The @utahjazz could have packed in the season after their 7-16 start. Instead, Will Hardy stuck to his guns. “It’s noisy when things aren’t going well and everybody wants to tell you what they think you should do.”#TakeNote https://t.co/qYU8lG8mss — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) January 13, 2024

After starting the season 4-11 the Jazz are 16-9 in their last 25 games and have climbed to the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

Over their last 10 games the Jazz own the league’s sixth-best offensive rating and the fourth-best defensive rating.

With Friday’s win over the Raptors, the Jazz climbed a half-game above the Lakers in the Western Conference standings.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.