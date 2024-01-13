Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Down Lakers For Fifth Straight Win

Jan 13, 2024, 9:59 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz downed the shorthanded Lakers 132-125 to win their fifth straight game.

The Jazz were led by Lauri Markkanen who scored 27 points in the win.

The Lakers were playing without LeBron James and were led by D’Angelo Russell who scored 39.

First Quarter

Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell each opened the game shooting 3-3 from the floor as the Lakers jumped out to a 14-10 lead.

The Jazz responded with a 14-5 run to build a 24-19 lead midway through the quarter.

The Lakers shot 15-24 from the floor and 5-10 from three as the Jazz struggled to get stops early.

After one the Jazz trailed the Lakers 39-31.

Second Quarter

The Lakers extended their lead to 10 three minutes into the second quarter as the Jazz struggled to keep them off the free-throw line.

The Jazz responded by getting out in transition and trimmed the Lkaers lead to four on a Jordan Clarkson three.

Collin Sexton carried the Jazz over the final six minutes of the quarter and finished the half with 13 points.

At the break, the Jazz trailed the Lakers 67-64.

Third Quarter

Russell continued to carry the Lakers with 26 points and six assists midway through the third and the Lakers held onto a narrow lead.

After trailing the Lakers 8-16 in free-throw attempts in the first half, the Jazz evened the game earning the first eight attempts of the third quarter.

Lauri Markkanen left the game late in the third quarter after suffering a hand injury.

Through three the Jazz led the Lakers 100-95.

Fourth Quarter

Reaves turned his ankle early in the fourth quarter but stayed in the game for the shorthanded Lakers.

The Jazz had multiple opportunities to extend their lead to nine, but failed to convert, and the Lakers trimmed the deficit to five midway through the fourth quarter.

Reaves fouled out with five minutes left to play leaving the Lakers with a short bench to close the game.

The Jazz beat the Lakers 132-125.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Consistency Is Key As Utah Jazz Extend Winning Streak Against Lakers

The Utah Jazz extended their season-best win streak to five against the Los Angeles Lakers in Delta Center on Saturday.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Patrick Mahomes Leads Chiefs To Playoff Win Over Miami In Near-Record Low Temps

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 26-7 rout of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth-coldest game in NFL history Saturday night.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Guard To Guard Connection: Clarkson Lobs It To Sexton For Big Dunk

In the fourth quarter against the Lakers, Utah Jazz guards Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton connected for a highlight alley-oop dunk.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kelly Olynyk Finds Ochai Agbaji For Skyscraping Alley-Oop Slam In Delta Center

Kelly Olynyk showed off his playmaking prowess with a dime to Ochai Agbaji over the Lakers' defense for an alley-oop dunk.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Gets Circus Layup To Fall Around Lakers Defense

John Collins showed off his acrobatic finishing ability against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday with a tough layup through contact.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Housley’s Buzzer-Beater Rims Out As Southern Utah Drops Third Straight

Braden Housley's half-court shot bounced harmlessly off the rim and Southern Utah's comeback fell short in an 84-82 loss.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Jazz Down Lakers For Fifth Straight Win