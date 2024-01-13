Jazz Down Lakers For Fifth Straight Win

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz downed the shorthanded Lakers 132-125 to win their fifth straight game.

The Jazz were led by Lauri Markkanen who scored 27 points in the win.

The Lakers were playing without LeBron James and were led by D’Angelo Russell who scored 39.

First Quarter

Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell each opened the game shooting 3-3 from the floor as the Lakers jumped out to a 14-10 lead.

The Jazz responded with a 14-5 run to build a 24-19 lead midway through the quarter.

Lauri Markkanen put up 10 in the first quarter against the Lakers 👀#TakeNote https://t.co/n7n1OEyJ5c — KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 14, 2024

The Lakers shot 15-24 from the floor and 5-10 from three as the Jazz struggled to get stops early.

After one the Jazz trailed the Lakers 39-31.

Second Quarter

The Lakers extended their lead to 10 three minutes into the second quarter as the Jazz struggled to keep them off the free-throw line.

The Jazz responded by getting out in transition and trimmed the Lkaers lead to four on a Jordan Clarkson three.

Collin Sexton carried the Jazz over the final six minutes of the quarter and finished the half with 13 points.

At the break, the Jazz trailed the Lakers 67-64.

Third Quarter

Russell continued to carry the Lakers with 26 points and six assists midway through the third and the Lakers held onto a narrow lead.

After trailing the Lakers 8-16 in free-throw attempts in the first half, the Jazz evened the game earning the first eight attempts of the third quarter.

Young Bull brought the intensity in the second quarter 😤#TakeNote https://t.co/CGc1lTJtTx — KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 14, 2024

Lauri Markkanen left the game late in the third quarter after suffering a hand injury.

Through three the Jazz led the Lakers 100-95.

Fourth Quarter

Reaves turned his ankle early in the fourth quarter but stayed in the game for the shorthanded Lakers.

The Jazz had multiple opportunities to extend their lead to nine, but failed to convert, and the Lakers trimmed the deficit to five midway through the fourth quarter.

Ochai gaining some extra elevation in Delta Center 🏔⬆#TakeNote https://t.co/4XZI1xfxry — KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 14, 2024

Reaves fouled out with five minutes left to play leaving the Lakers with a short bench to close the game.

The Jazz beat the Lakers 132-125.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops