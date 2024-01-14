Real Salt Lake Loans Rubio Rubin To Liga MX Club

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake announced that forward Rubio Rubin has been loaned to Liga MX club Queretaro ahead of the 2024 Major League Soccer season.

Rubin loaded to Liga MX team

The MLS team shared the news regarding Rubin on Sunday, January 14.

“We wish Rubio the best of luck as he embarks on this loan move,” RSL sporting director Kurt Schmid said in a statement. “We have no doubt he will compete for minutes at Queretaro, and will closely monitor his situation as the 2024 season progresses.”

The transaction is the latest in a series of offseason moves by RSL. Since the end of the 2023 season, Real Salt Lake has undergone major changes, including a front office overhaul. Former general manager Elliot Fall and multiple assistant coaches on Pablo Mastroeni’s staff were relieved of their duties. Club legend Jason Kreis returned to the team as director of operations and special projects. The team also made six picks in the MLS SuperDraft and parted ways with former MLS All-Star Damir Kreilach.

In the past week, RSL traded Jasper Löffelsend, signed USL prospect Fidel Barajas, and saw forward Jefferson Savarino sign with a team in Brazil.

In 2023, Real Salt Lake posted a 14-8-12 record. The team was eliminated in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs by Houston Dynamo FC.

RSL kicks off its 2024 regular season schedule on the road against Inter Miami FC on February 21.

About Rubio Rubin

Rubin played for Real Salt Lake from 2021-23. Last season, the Beaverton, Oregon native scored two goals and recorded two assists in 22 matches, including 14 starts.

During his three seasons in Utah, the forward recorded 11 goals, seven assists, 119 shots, and 42 shots on goal. He played 4,394 minutes for Real Salt Lake during 79 games.

