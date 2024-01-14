Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Arizona Football Coach Jedd Fisch Likely To Accept Washington Huskies Job, Per Reports

Jan 14, 2024, 2:58 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PHOENIXArizona football head coach Jedd Fisch is reportedly nearing a deal with the Washington Huskies to become their next head coach, according to Jason Scheer.

Fisch interviewed with Washington on Saturday afternoon before a deal was finalized on Sunday, according to reports.

Fisch recently led Arizona to an Alamo Bowl victory after a 9-3 regular season and the Wildcats’ first bowl berth since 2017. Last year was also the first time since 2014, and only the fourth time in school history, the program has reached 10 wins. Arizona also ended the season on a seven-game winning streak, the longest since 1998 and finished with a No. 11 ranking — its best finish in 25 years.

This comes after Fisch arrived in Tucson with the Wildcats having lost 12 games in a row. The Florida alum was able to turn the program around after he went 1-11 in his first year and 5-7 in 2022.

Arizona hired Fisch in December 2020 on a five-year deal before he inked an extension that would have kept him in Tucson through 2027. The $16.3 million contract signed in December 2022 included $15.9 million in salary and bonuses, and a $400,000 bonus that would have been activated if Fisch was still at Arizona through November.

RELATED STORIES

Fisch was set to earn $3 million in 2024, $3.2 million in 2025, $3.25 million in 2026 and $3.6 million in 2027 at Arizona.

Fisch returns to Seattle after he worked as the Seahawks quarterbacks coach in 2010 on Pete Carroll’s staff. Fisch also worked in the Big Ten on Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan from 2015-16.

Before Fisch joined the Wildcats in December 2020, he worked a one-year stint with the New England Patriots as quarterbacks coach in 2020.

Prior to that, he was an assistant with the Los Angeles Rams under head coach Sean McVay but had never been a hired head coach in college or the pros, though he went 1-1 as interim head coach at UCLA for part of the 2017 season.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Love Gives Packers Three-Score Lead With Excellent Touchdown Pass

Jordan Love threw a dime of a pass for a touchdown during the first half of the NFC Wild Card game between the Packers and Cowboys.

7 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Loans Rubio Rubin To Liga MX Club

Real Salt Lake announced that forward Rubio Rubin has been loaned to Liga MX club Queretaro ahead of the 2024 Major League Soccer season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Consistency Is Key As Utah Jazz Extend Winning Streak Against Lakers

The Utah Jazz extended their season-best win streak to five against the Los Angeles Lakers in Delta Center on Saturday.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Patrick Mahomes Leads Chiefs To Playoff Win Over Miami In Near-Record Low Temps

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 26-7 rout of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth-coldest game in NFL history Saturday night.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Down Lakers For Fifth Straight Win

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz downed the shorthanded Lakers 132-125 to win their fifth straight game. The Jazz were led by Lauri Markkanen who scored 27 points in the win. The Lakers were playing without LeBron James and were led by D’Angelo Russell who scored 39. First Quarter Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell each […]

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Guard To Guard Connection: Clarkson Lobs It To Sexton For Big Dunk

In the fourth quarter against the Lakers, Utah Jazz guards Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton connected for a highlight alley-oop dunk.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Arizona Football Coach Jedd Fisch Likely To Accept Washington Huskies Job, Per Reports