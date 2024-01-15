One dead after a police shooting at Riverdale Sinclair gas station, police say.

RIVERDALE — A man is dead after a shooting involving Ogden police officers at Sinclair gas station Sunday afternoon.

Lt. Michael Rounkles with the Ogden Police Department said officers followed a male suspect to the 686 West Riverdale Road Sinclair gas station where the shooting happened.

Rounkles said no one else was injured, and the homicide task force is taking over the investigation.

Police did not say why police were following the suspect, if the suspect was the person killed, or what led to the shooting. The Roy and Riverdale police responded to this shooting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information when provided.