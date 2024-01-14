Packers QB Jordan Love Hits Wide-Open Tight End For TD Against Cowboys

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love connected with a wide-open tight end for an easy touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.

Jordan Love throws second touchdown pass in Wild Card

The Cowboys hosted the Packers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, January 14.

With 1:27 left to play in the third quarter, Love found a wide-open Luke Musgrave for a 38-yard touchdown.

The touchdown toss extended Green Bay’s lead to 41-16.

The Love-Musgrave connection capped a three-play, 75-yard drive that took only 1:36.

After the play, Love was 15/18 passing for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

Love entered the NFL Playoffs having thrown for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions during the regular season. He posted a completion rate of 64.2 in his first season as Green Bay’s starting quarterback. Love also ran for four touchdowns.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

As a starter in 2023, the former Utah State quarterback threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a completion rate of 64.2 percent. Love also ran for four touchdowns.

