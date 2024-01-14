Utah Basketball’s Pac-12 Road Woes Continue Against Stanford Cardinal

PALO ALTO, CA – The Runnin’ Utes hit the road again to take on the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion Sunday afternoon.

Utah got back on track Thursday night at the Huntsman Center after a rough outing against the Arizona schools the week before, cooking UCLA in the second half of the game.

The Utes battled back and forth with the Cardinal in the first half trading ties five times and leads five times. However, Stanford took a narrow lead into the locker room, 34-32.

Utah struggled to have the same success they had in the second half and fell to Stanford, 79-73.

Final from Maples Pavilion, Utes fall to Cardinal 79-73. — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) January 15, 2024

Look Ahead At Utah’s Schedule

Utah will be back home next week hosting the Oregon schools.

The Utes start with Oregon State on Thursday, January 18 with a 7:00 pm MT tip that can be viewed on ESPN2.

The Runnin’ Utes then turn to Oregon on Sunday, January 21. That game tips at 12:00 pm MT and will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.

