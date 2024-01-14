Utah Basketball’s Pac-12 Road Woes Continue Against Stanford Cardinal
Jan 14, 2024, 5:22 PM
PALO ALTO, CA – The Runnin’ Utes hit the road again to take on the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion Sunday afternoon.
Utah got back on track Thursday night at the Huntsman Center after a rough outing against the Arizona schools the week before, cooking UCLA in the second half of the game.
The Utes battled back and forth with the Cardinal in the first half trading ties five times and leads five times. However, Stanford took a narrow lead into the locker room, 34-32.
Utah struggled to have the same success they had in the second half and fell to Stanford, 79-73.
Final from Maples Pavilion, Utes fall to Cardinal 79-73.
Look Ahead At Utah’s Schedule
Utah will be back home next week hosting the Oregon schools.
The Utes start with Oregon State on Thursday, January 18 with a 7:00 pm MT tip that can be viewed on ESPN2.
The Runnin’ Utes then turn to Oregon on Sunday, January 21. That game tips at 12:00 pm MT and will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.
Starting Five For Stanford Vs. Utah
Tonight’s Starting ✋ pic.twitter.com/cVKciSA85c
Starters for @CoachJerodHaase against Utah 🌲 pic.twitter.com/qDVTERsIpi
Utah Men Stats Leaders Against Stanford
- Scoring Leader: Keba Keita, Deivon Smith, Gabe Madsen – 16 points
- Rebound Leader: Deivon Smith – 10 rebounds
- Assists Leader: Deivon Smith – 11 assists
Smith went 6-14 from the paint, 2-5 from the three, and 2-4 from the line to earn his team high 16 points. Smith was also the team leader in all major statistical categories for the Utes, earning a triple double. Smith is just the fourth Ute since 1997 to register such a feat.
Gabe Madsen tied for first in points with Smith, going 6-13 from the field, and 4-9 from the three. Madsen added an additional five rebounds to the Utes’ efforts.
Branden Carlson finished the night second in scoring with 14 points while chipping in another six rebounds.
Ben Carlson and Keba Keita tied for third in scoring on the night with nine points apiece.
Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats Against The Cardinal
The Utes shot 44% from the field, 41% from the three and had an abysmal night at the line going 33% against the Cardinal which was the biggest difference in the game.
Utah pulled down 35 team rebounds, 17 assists, two blocks, and four steals.
