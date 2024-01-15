Breaking News:
Fishermen rescued off Strawberry Reservoir after getting caught in snowstorm

Jan 14, 2024, 8:10 PM

A search and rescue crew member on the Strawberry Reservoir looking for the stuck fishermen....

A search and rescue crew member on the Strawberry Reservoir looking for the stuck fishermen. (Wasatch County Search & Rescue)

(Wasatch County Search & Rescue)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

HEBER CITY — Three men were stuck in whiteout conditions when Friday night’s snowstorm hit Utah.

According to Wasatch County Search and Rescue, three fishermen were stranded on Strawberry Reservoir at approximately 4:00 p.m.

Rescue crews say two men left the fishing spot on snowmobiles to haul gear back to the shore while the third man stayed in the tent waiting for them to return. However, the two on snowmobiles became stuck in deep snow and could not return to the third man.

“Weather conditions in the area were getting bad, with high winds causing whiteout conditions. Visibility was about 10 feet,” the search and rescue Facebook post stated. “The new deep snow made it very difficult to travel even with snowmobiles.”

Rescue crews had to travel from state Route 40 by snowmobile to reach the stuck fishermen because the roads to the marina were closed.

“All parties were located and transported back to Strawberry Bay Marina in great condition,” the post stated.

Strawberry Bay Marina, Wasatch County Search & Rescue, and the Utah Division of State Parks assisted in this rescue.

