Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Miami Heat Honoring NBA Legend Dwyane Wade With Statue

Jan 14, 2024, 8:28 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYNBA legend and Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade received the honor of a lifetime when the Miami Heat announced a statue in his honor coming Fall 2024.

RELATED STORIES

Dwyane Wade statue coming to Miami

The Heat shared the announcement with Wade in attendance for a ceremony in his honor during the team’s 104-87 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, January 14.

Wade was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.

In late 2024, a bronze statue of the hall of famer will be featured outside Miami’s arena, the Kaseya Center.

“When we retired his jersey in February 2020, I said Dwyane was the face of this franchise forever and I meant it,” Heat president Pat Riley said in a statement. “Dwyane’s legacy is a towering one not only for the Miami Heat but for Miami-Wade county. I can’t think of a better way to honor him than by memorializing that legacy.”

Jazz majority owner Ryan Smith posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate Wade for the honor.

“This is absolutely amazing and well deserved… @DwyaneWade,” Smith posted.

 

The sculptors commissioned to make Wade’s statue have previously created figures of other NBA legends.

“Sculptors Omri Amrany and Oscar León of Fine Art Studio Rotblatt Amrany have been commissioned to create the Wade statue. Amrany’s works of retired NBA stars include the iconic “Michael Jordan Spirit” in Chicago, as well as statues of Shaquille O’Neal, Dirk Nowitzki and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar among many others. León’s works include a bronze of baseball Hall of Famer Nellie Fox as well as several commercial installations,” the Heat explained.

In addition to the statue announcement, the Heat created a special section of the team’s official store with items to honor Wade.

“Wade HOF” gear available to purchase includes specialty hats, jerseys, jackets, and shorts.

About Dwyane Wade

In 2023, the Jazz announced that Wade was joining the organization’s ownership group.

Before joining the Jazz, Wade played in the NBA for 16 seasons, 14 as a member of the Heat. Wade retired from playing in 2019. The Heat retired his jersey in 2020.

During his career, Wade was a 13-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA champion.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Breaks NFL Record During Playoff Debut

Former BYU Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua set a new rookie record during the NFL Wild Card playoff game between the Rams and Lions.

9 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Flies For 50-Yard Touchdown In First Playoff Game

Puka Nacua scored a touchdown on a 50-yard reception during the first half of the NFL Wild Card playoff game between the Rams and Lions.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Throws Laser For Third TD Pass Of NFC Wild Card

Jordan Love threw a third touchdown pass for a dagger in the fourth quarter of the NFC Wild Card game between the Packers and Cowboys.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball’s Pac-12 Road Woes Continue Against Stanford Cardinal

The Runnin’ Utes hit the road again to take on the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion Sunday afternoon after a smackdown of UCLA at home.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Hits Wide-Open Tight End For TD Against Cowboys

Jordan Love connected with a wide-open tight end for an easy touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Packers and Cowboys.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Love Gives Packers Three-Score Lead With Excellent Touchdown Pass

Jordan Love threw a dime of a pass for a touchdown during the first half of the NFC Wild Card game between the Packers and Cowboys.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Miami Heat Honoring NBA Legend Dwyane Wade With Statue