Miami Heat Honoring NBA Legend Dwyane Wade With Statue

SALT LAKE CITY – NBA legend and Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade received the honor of a lifetime when the Miami Heat announced a statue in his honor coming Fall 2024.

Dwyane Wade statue coming to Miami

The Heat shared the announcement with Wade in attendance for a ceremony in his honor during the team’s 104-87 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, January 14.

Wade was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.

In late 2024, a bronze statue of the hall of famer will be featured outside Miami’s arena, the Kaseya Center.

“When we retired his jersey in February 2020, I said Dwyane was the face of this franchise forever and I meant it,” Heat president Pat Riley said in a statement. “Dwyane’s legacy is a towering one not only for the Miami Heat but for Miami-Wade county. I can’t think of a better way to honor him than by memorializing that legacy.”

It’s official, a bronze @DwyaneWade statue will take its permanent home outside of @KaseyaCenter in the fall of 2024 ⚡️ https://t.co/4hIbgL1ezd pic.twitter.com/BkIA3ylhpo — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 15, 2024

Jazz majority owner Ryan Smith posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate Wade for the honor.

“This is absolutely amazing and well deserved… @DwyaneWade,” Smith posted.

This is absolutely amazing and well deserved… @DwyaneWade https://t.co/SvNn0qwsPf — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) January 15, 2024

The sculptors commissioned to make Wade’s statue have previously created figures of other NBA legends.

“Sculptors Omri Amrany and Oscar León of Fine Art Studio Rotblatt Amrany have been commissioned to create the Wade statue. Amrany’s works of retired NBA stars include the iconic “Michael Jordan Spirit” in Chicago, as well as statues of Shaquille O’Neal, Dirk Nowitzki and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar among many others. León’s works include a bronze of baseball Hall of Famer Nellie Fox as well as several commercial installations,” the Heat explained.

In addition to the statue announcement, the Heat created a special section of the team’s official store with items to honor Wade.

“Wade HOF” gear available to purchase includes specialty hats, jerseys, jackets, and shorts.

Catch Wade’s full halftime interview featuring the special announcement from Pat 👀 pic.twitter.com/KxO4lHXNkH — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 15, 2024

About Dwyane Wade

In 2023, the Jazz announced that Wade was joining the organization’s ownership group.

Before joining the Jazz, Wade played in the NBA for 16 seasons, 14 as a member of the Heat. Wade retired from playing in 2019. The Heat retired his jersey in 2020.

During his career, Wade was a 13-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA champion.

