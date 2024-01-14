Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Rams WR Puka Nacua Breaks NFL Record During Playoff Debut

Jan 14, 2024, 8:58 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua set a new rookie record during the NFL Wild Card playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions.

Puka Nacua sets new rookie record during NFC Wild Card game

The Lions hosted the Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, January 14.

During the second half, Nacua hauled in his ninth reception, which moved him to 182 receiving yards on the night. The mark was a new rookie record for receiving yards by a rookie in an NFL playoff game.

The record was previously held by Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf with 160 yards.

Earlier in the game, Nacua scored a touchdown, his seventh of the season.

With 13:24 remaining in the first half, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford hit Nacua with a deep pass down the sideline. The former BYU star took it to the house for a 50-yard score and the Rams’ first touchdown.

Nacua’s touchdown cut Detroit’s lead to 14-10.

The score capped a six-play, 72-yard drive that took 3:07.

After the touchdown, Nacua had four receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown.

During the regular season, Nacua recorded 105 catches (ranks ninth in the NFL) for 1,486 yards (fourth in the NFL) and six touchdowns. In Los Angeles’ regular season finale, the Orem High product set new marks for the most receptions and receiving yards in a rookie season.

RELATED STORIES

Los Angeles’ game against Detroit is televised on KSL 5 TV.

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

Nacua helped the Tigers win back-to-back 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

During his two years in Seattle, Nacua had 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU. He immediately became a star for the Cougars.

In 2021, Nacua hauled in 43 receptions for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Despite battling injuries last season, Nacua recorded 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at BYU.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

In April 2023, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Miami Heat Honoring NBA Legend Dwyane Wade With Statue

Dwyane Wade received the honor of a lifetime when the Miami Heat announced a statue in his honor coming Fall 2024.

39 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Flies For 50-Yard Touchdown In First Playoff Game

Puka Nacua scored a touchdown on a 50-yard reception during the first half of the NFL Wild Card playoff game between the Rams and Lions.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Throws Laser For Third TD Pass Of NFC Wild Card

Jordan Love threw a third touchdown pass for a dagger in the fourth quarter of the NFC Wild Card game between the Packers and Cowboys.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball’s Pac-12 Road Woes Continue Against Stanford Cardinal

The Runnin’ Utes hit the road again to take on the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion Sunday afternoon after a smackdown of UCLA at home.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Hits Wide-Open Tight End For TD Against Cowboys

Jordan Love connected with a wide-open tight end for an easy touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Packers and Cowboys.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Love Gives Packers Three-Score Lead With Excellent Touchdown Pass

Jordan Love threw a dime of a pass for a touchdown during the first half of the NFC Wild Card game between the Packers and Cowboys.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Rams WR Puka Nacua Breaks NFL Record During Playoff Debut