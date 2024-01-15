Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Snowmobiler dead after being hit by semitruck on US 40

Jan 14, 2024, 10:08 PM | Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 7:53 am

US 40 closed near Strawberry Reservoir after a snowmobile vs semi crash....

US 40 closed near Strawberry Reservoir after a snowmobile vs semi crash. (UDOT)

(UDOT)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

HEBER CITY — One person was killed in a crash that temporarily closed U.S. Highway 40 near Strawberry Reservoir Sunday night.

Trooper Wright with the Utah Highway Patrol said a group of four snowmobilers attempted to cross the road near the Chicken Creek parking area in Wasatch County when one of the drivers pulled out in front of an eastbound semitruck.

The snowmobile was hit by the semi, killing the rider.

Troopers have not identified the person who was killed. U.S. 40 was shut down through Sunday night and reopened Monday morning.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Hawaii Fires Waste...

Associated Press

Wildfire prevention and helping Maui recover from flames top the agenda for Hawaii lawmakers

Hawaii lawmakers are due to convene this week for the first time since the burning of historic Lahaina awakened the state to the deadly and costly threat posed by wildfires in an age of climate change.

15 hours ago

Bob, the dog, and Logan, the firefighter, getting out of the Steed Pond in Clearfield....

Michael Houck

Dog saved from freezing waters by North Davis firefighters

A dog accidentally got himself into some cold waters and needed rescuing from firefighters Sunday afternoon.

15 hours ago

UHP trooper Eddie Wright in front of his patrol car....

Garna Mejia

Utah Highway Patrol responds to over 150 crashes during holiday weekend

As of Sunday morning, Utah Highway Patrol troopers reported over 150 crashes and an additional 50 to 100 slide-off incidents on Utah roads.

17 hours ago

The Utah Department of Public Safety says one person died in a three-vehicle crash Friday night. (U...

Mark Jones

One person killed in three-vehicle crash Friday night near Willard

The Utah Department of Public Safety says one person died in a three-vehicle crash Friday night.

2 days ago

A SLC Fire car outside of the building on 251 E 300 S....

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Apartment fire in Salt Lake City displaces 15-20 people, 2 cats rescued

As many as 20 people were displaced Friday after an apartment fire in Salt Lake City.

2 days ago

A car that crashed into a pillar on 100 W 200 N....

Michael Houck

Multi-vehicle crash closes traffic in Kaysville, no injuries reported

A crash involving multiple cars has shut down traffic on a Kaysville road Saturday afternoon.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Snowmobiler dead after being hit by semitruck on US 40