Snowmobiler dead after being hit by semitruck on US 40

HEBER CITY — One person was killed in a crash that temporarily closed U.S. Highway 40 near Strawberry Reservoir Sunday night.

Trooper Wright with the Utah Highway Patrol said a group of four snowmobilers attempted to cross the road near the Chicken Creek parking area in Wasatch County when one of the drivers pulled out in front of an eastbound semitruck.

The snowmobile was hit by the semi, killing the rider.

Troopers have not identified the person who was killed. U.S. 40 was shut down through Sunday night and reopened Monday morning.